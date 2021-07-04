Production begins on HBO series ‘The Last of Us’

The protagonist of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, Gabriel Luna has revealed on Instagram that production has begun in Canada on the HBO live action series,‘The Last of Us’. The actor shared a photo in which he appears with his co-stars Pedro Pasca and Nico Parker, as well as with director Kantemir Balago and cinematographer Ksenia Sereda.

Next to the image (available below) the actor commented: “I already love these people. #MillerTime.” Recall that Pascal plays Joel Miller, with Parker playing his daughter, Sarah, and Luna playing Joel’s brother, Tommy. The photo also hints at an important scene that fans of the video game will quickly recognize.

As we move forward last January, HBO has chosen the Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov (‘A great woman’) to direct the first episode of the series to address the events of the first video game in the saga, although always with the open option of adding content. based on the game’s sequel, released in June 2020.

The story is set in a context in which the human population has been decimated by a strange infection that affects the human race. Joel, a true survivor, and Ellie, a brave young teenager who is tremendously mature for her age, must work together if they are to survive their journey through a post-apocalyptic America.

Co-written by Neil Druckmann (writer and game creative director) and Craig Mazin (creator of ‘Chernobyl’), the series will be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and Asad Qizilbash and PlayStation’s Carter Swan. Productions. It will be a Sony Pictures Television production in association with PlayStation Productions.

‘The Last of Us’It has sold more than 20 million copies and has won numerous awards, including multiple Game of the Year awards. More than eight years after its release, the video game is still considered one of the best video games ever created.