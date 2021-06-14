Production begins and Amber Heard publishes a photo with Jason Momoa – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The American actress and model, Amber Heard, has been in the sights of the world of entertainment since her separation with fellow actor, Johnny Depp.

Despite the fact that they have been in court for quite some time, it seems that the controversial case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is still very far from reaching its end.

Since it became known that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp would separate, a series of lawsuits have arisen against both parties; as both actors declared to have suffered from violence during the time that their marriage lasted.

Despite the fact that the lawyers and judges in the case still have several details to be determined; It seems that, little by little, Amber and Johnny are starting to get back on their way.

Such is the case with Amber Heard, who is currently working on her role as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Let’s remember that Heard went through a series of conflicts that threatened to lose her role; For this reason, the actress has declared that she is excited about her participation in the film.

Recall that Johnny Depp was fired from his participation in “Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them.” Depp’s fans later demanded that Amber Heard also be fired from Aquaman 2.

However, Warner Bros. ignored the request of Depp fans, so Amber Heard will continue to play Mera in the long-awaited film.

On June 11, 2021, Amber Heard, who is happy to keep her role, did not hesitate to share the start of filming with her followers.

It was in an Instagram post that Amber Head posted a photo alongside famous actor Jason Momoa.