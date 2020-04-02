Not being an essential product, Governor Jamie Rodríguez indicated that this decision was made; He asked the citizens not to make panic purchases, “the beer will be of no use to them.”

The Nuevo León government announced that stopped the production and distribution of beer, due to the health contingency caused by Covid-19.

According to the New Leon president, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, this The decision was made at the national level, as it was not a basic necessity.

Clarified that it is not a Dry Law, but of a consequence, since when stopping the production of beer, there will be no distribution and therefore there will be no product to sell.

“If there is no production, no distribution, then no sale; I know that many will not like it but it is something that must be done ”, he commented.

Given this measure, which Jaime Rodríguez said was agreed in the virtual meeting on Tuesday night with the federal government, asked the citizens not to make panic purchases.

“Don’t panic, there’s no point in serving you beer. If you overcrowd the businesses to buy a Tecate six, don’t scrub it, it’s not okay, we all need to help each other, everyone’s health is at risk, ”asked the governor.

