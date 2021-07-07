Producer revealed that DC did not hesitate to hire James Gunn and thinks that Marvel is not his rival

One month to go until the premiere of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. It is a DC movie that has generated all kinds of expectations not only because it is intended to take away the bad taste of the previous one, but because it will be the first film that the director makes for DC after spending time working at Marvel Studios.

For this reason, Comic Book has been publishing several articles in which they relate things that the producer Peter safran He told them when they visited the set of said film in 2019. One of the many revelations they have published is something that, in fact, we already knew; that DC spared not a second in hiring James Gunn as soon as he lost his job at Marvel. It is something that has all the logic in the world.

We can all remember that James Gunn He momentarily lost his job at Marvel over troublesome tweets with pedophile jokes that didn’t age well at all. What we can also remember is that no time had passed between this and that the director had already been hired by the rival studio. Peter safranhe delved into this matter and said that it was something that I did not need much discussion in the study:

I think the joke that was at Marvel’s expense is the fact that we got James Gunn. So that’s the biggest joke. He was fired on a Friday in July and Toby on a Tuesday [Emmerich] He came up to me and said, ‘Tell James Gunn that no matter what he wants to do at Warner, we want him for that project. Just tell us what he wants to do. So it happened two days later. The internal discussions were incredibly easy. It just felt like James didn’t deserve the treatment he received. In the end, Disney thought the same and that’s why they reversed their decision. But it was immediate.

Another topic related to that is the rivalry between Marvel and DC. For the producer it does not exist. They are both beloved studios hoping the other will succeed. This makes sense because they both live off the superhero movie boom. DC couldn’t get as many movies out if the current demand didn’t exist. In that same comment, he specified that they hired Gunn as a way to take advantage of the error of the other study and because they knew it was a unique opportunity that was not going to be easily repeated. He also admitted that the filmmaker works better making R-rated films than PG-13:

The truth is, everyone loves Marvel and everyone loves DC. You have much more in common than the rest of the world. So it is something you have to accept. I think he has always been supportive and happy with the success of DC films when he was doing things for Marvel, and I have heard Kevin Feige say the same kind of things and I have listened to … All of us, internally, clapped and we hope the other guys are successful. So for us, we were just excited that we could capitalize on Marvel’s mistake. This was an opportunity. Otherwise, James was going to be tied down for the next couple of years and instead we were able to hire him and make this film which is, in many ways, the perfect James Gunn movie. Your instincts are actually more geared toward R rating than PG-13, anyway.

It won’t be long before we can see if the producer’s words are true. What cannot be denied is that James Gunn had already said on occasion that he does not believe in the rivalry of both studios. The reality is that those who fight each other to the death are the fans, not the ones involved in the creation of the tapes.

