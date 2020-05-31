The HBO series has been a success since its premiere, whether due to its great cast or the vision so attached to its graphic novel, fans adored it. But within the series they touch on topics that today are trying to change, that’s why the producer of ‘Watchmen’ said why the series touched on issues of racism.

Watchmen is not just a continuation of the iconic series of graphic novels created by Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins. But for those who have had the opportunity to see the series, they realize that the show has its own unique story, one that examines the difficult issue of racism, while also exploring the United States 30 years after the events of the source material.

From the opening moments of the series focused on the terrible Tulsa incident of 1921, Watchmen has not shied away from America’s history of brutal inequality. And that’s why in an interview for the ComicBook portal, the producer, Damon Lindelof, spoke about why ‘Watchmen’ touched on various topics on racism.

“When I was first contemplating what the Watchmen world would like 30 years after the events of what happened in the 1980s, I felt it was really important to recognize that although ‘Watchmen’ was an alternate story, what is happening in our real story. Instead of saying ‘This is what’s happening in our 2019 version or our contemporary story, let’s take a look at the past’, because I always considered Watchmen to be a story of a century. 1930s and early 1940s, Lindelof said.

In addition to all this, he also explained that telling the story of the real world within the plot of the series made diversity in the show’s cast, writers’ room, and production so important. For now, for those who have not seen this incredible series it has been revealed that ‘Watchmen’ will be available on Blu-ray from June 2.