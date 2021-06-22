Producer of Steven Spielberg will make films for Netflix – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Despite his apparent enmity or dislike for the world of streaming, finally Steven Spielberg through a derivative of his production company Amblin, has closed the deal to premiere multiple productions a year with the Netflix company. The agreement does not specify for now if they will be movies or series, but it is expected that there will be several a year in an agreement that will last a few more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these various contents that will arrive year after year on the streaming platform do not have any restrictions on genre, format or budget. And it is also an agreement that remains on par with the one that Amblin also has with Universal for the creation and distribution of films in theaters.

To understand both agreements, it is important to note that they are essentially two production companies with different projects, but both belong to Spielberg. One is Amblin Entertainment, the one that has preceded the on-screen titles of many of Steven Spielberg’s films. It is precisely this that sustains the agreement with Universal Pictures and that has a future theatrical release of the musical West Side Story.

On the other hand, Steven Spielberg’s agreement with Netflix was made through Amblin Partners, a company that describes itself on its website as “a film and television production company, directed by Steven Spielberg, that develops and produces films. using posters from Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures and includes Amblin Television, a longtime leader in quality programming.

“At Amblin, storytelling will always be at the center of everything we do, and from the moment Ted [Sarandos, codirector ejecutivo de Netflix] and I began to discuss a partnership, it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways, ”Spielberg said in a statement announcing the agreement.

“This new avenue for our films, along with the stories we continue to tell with our lifelong Universal family and our other partners, will be incredibly satisfying for me personally, as we can embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait. to start working with him, Scott and the entire Netflix team, “concluded the director of Jurassic Park.

Previously, Steven Spielberg was seen as part of the front line of filmmakers who opposed the leadership of streaming platforms. In this unofficial team, there were also directors such as Martin Scorsese or Christopher Nolan, the first who finally gave in to the new wave of entertainment, and premiered The Irishman with Netflix.

Now, it seems that Spielberg will follow the same path, in a kind of surrender to the new ways of broadcasting film and television. It is not yet clear if films directed by him will arrive as premieres on the platform, rather than a movie theater, or if it will only be about projects in which he has the role of producer.

His upcoming film, West Side Story, is shaping up to be one of the biggest this year. You can watch the first trailer for said film here and wait for its arrival at the movie complexes tentatively in late 2021.

