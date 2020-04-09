Producer of Saturday Night Live loses his life due to the health contingency | Instagram

Music producer for the Saturday Night Live show, Hal Willner, he lost his life at 64 years old yesterday because of complications that he suffered from having tested positive for current virus that worries everyone.

In previous days Hal published in his official account Twitter that March 28 had been diagnosed with coronavirus, in addition to adding a map of the outbreaks in the country of the United States, where it can be seen since then that New York was in a critical situation.

I always wanted to have a number one, but not this way. Pure Arch Oboler with Serling added. In bed on the upper west side, “he wrote in his post.

It may interest you: Allen Garfield, actor lost his life victim of the contingency

Without a doubt the musician tried to give until the last moment but unfortunately he suffered from some complications and could not.

Willner was the musical coordinator of executive production of the program Sunday night, by Lorne Michael, presented by David sanborn for two seasons in 1988-90, on NBC.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The producer also job alongside Ringo Starr, Michael Stipe, Bonnie Raitt, Yma Sumac, Ken Nordine, Harry Nilsson, Tom Waits and Sun Ra.

Hal, was a music producer who worked on recordings, films, television Y events Live.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

And Hal Willner died, a tremendous producer, inventor of formidable projects dedicated to Fellini, Monk, Disney … – Alfredo Sánchez G. (@jasangu)

April 8, 2020

He was recognized for gathering albums, tributes Y events with a wide variety of celebrities and musical styles being Amarcord Nino Rota his first tribute album.

He released an album under his own name: Whoops, I’m a Indian, which featured some audio samples from 78 rpm records from the early 20th century.

You can also read: John Prine, singer loses his life for fearful evil

His name is intimately linked to the musical counterpoints that have marked the famous television program Saturday Night Live since the year 1980.

Proudly it is synonymous from one of the most interesting producers and important from the pop, rock and even jazz scene of the last four decades.

.