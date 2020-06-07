All Arrowverse fans know that at the moment their favorite television universe faces a huge challenge since after days after its season finale, actress Ruby Rose officially announced that she would be leaving her role as Gotham’s new heroine. That is why the producer of ‘Batwoman’, spoke about why they do not plan to replace Kate Kane with another actress.

The news that Ruby Rose had left the role of Batwoman prompted the Internet and fans to start creating various speculations as to who might take on the role of Kate Kane, and thanks to the latest reports everything seems to indicate that he will be a completely new character.

It was thanks to an interview that was conducted during the ATX television festival, where the producer of ‘Batwoman’ spoke about why they do not plan to replace Kate Kane with another actress, after the sudden departure of Ruby Rose, in addition to spoke about the decision to create a new character, citing Greg Berlanti’s help in making the final decision.

“Greg helped me make this call, and he’s a lot smarter than I am about this kind of thing. You know, I think we should reset the character in terms of restarting Batwoman as a different character. Just to respect everything Ruby Rose did too put in Kate Kane’s character. I think it also helps the audience a little bit, we’re not asking them not to address the elephant in the room. I’m making up a whole new character. In her past, she was inspired by Batwoman. Va to take on the mantle and he may not be the right person at the time he does it. That’s what makes it fun, “Dries said.

New casting details have emerged about this new character for a character who is allegedly named Ryan Wilder, and that The CW is looking for an LGBQT actress to play the role. Who would you like to be the actress in charge of giving life to the new Batwoman?