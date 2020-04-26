What happened in Mexico and Spain has motivated Dominican artists and many will join their voices from their homes for a version in favor of the local artistic class.

Under the platform of “Un Récord Pa’l Merengue” the Dominican version will be produced, with the particularity that it will be in the genre merengue.

The song, which was recorded by the Spanish group El Dúo Dinámica, has become a hopeful and fighting hymn in countries like Spain and Mexico.

“Resistiré República Dominicana” will have in particular that it will be in the merengue genre and performed by the main leaders of the national rhythm.

This project has a humanitarian and hopeful purpose, so it will be dedicated to musicians and their families. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world of entertainment is stopped, and it will be the sector that will take the longest to recover.

It is for this reason that the artistic producer Alberto Zayas was motivated to produce the Dominican version of the theme that has become the hymn of hope in this moment that we are living.

“We want to do a version with a cause and we have the support of the main orchestra leaders, who feel for their musicians and also seek to provide them with the necessary support to carry out this process. With Resistiré Dominican Republic we will be impacting around 500 musicians and their families, thanks to the support of the different companies and brands that have already been interested in this cause and will be contributing their main products to create kits, thus giving each musician a break ” Zayas said.

The musical production will be in charge of Antonio González. “It is an honor as a music producer to be part of this initiative, to be able to bring a message of unity and hope to the entire artistic class, giving what we have that is our art,” said the renowned musician.

.