Netflix has released the first trailer for its future action thriller, ‘Tyler Rake‘(Extraction), a movie in which the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth, plays a mercenary who has to try to rescue an Indian boy who has been kidnapped. Also starring David Harbor (‘Hellboy’), the film will hit the streaming platform on April 24.

The story unfolds in the underworld of the arms dealers and drug, with a child in the midst of a war between major drug traffickers. After being kidnapped within one of the most impenetrable cities in the world, his rescue attracts the unsurpassed skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake ( Hemsworth). But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission nearly impossible.

Along with Hemsworth and Harbor, the film stars Derek Luke, Fay Masterson, Golshifteh Farahani, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Produced by the Russian brothers through their AGBO label, Joe Russo himself has authored his screenplay while Sam Hargrave, known for his stunts in multiple UCM films and appearing in small roles in some action films like Atomic Blonde, does his directorial debut with this movie.

