Prodrive, David Richards’ competition team, which was once a Subaru officer, has virtually introduced the Bahrain Raid Xtreme, BRX, which will compete in the next Dakar. A project that was officially announced in February, after the completion of the Dakar 2020

“The Dakar Rally is one of the great challenges within motorsport, and one that Prodrive has long wanted to undertake. We have waited for the right opportunity. The idea came from Prince Salman. That was the birth of BRX,” said David. Richards

The car, whose drivers will not be known, is a four-wheel-drive buggy, with a 3.5-liter V6 Turbo petrol engine with 400 horsepower and 1,850 kilos of weight, which is currently being assembled in the Prodrive headquarters in Great Britain, framed in the queen category, the T1 prototypes.

The project has been working for nine months and the engine has already started to be tested on the test bench, while the multi-tube chassis is already being assembled.

But the distinctive sign of the car must be its visual design, the work of Ian Callum, one of the great current designers and head of style for Aston Martin for many years, although his last destination was Jaguar-Land Rover, a group he left in the middle of last year. On his resume, some racing cars. The Le Mans Nissan R390 is one of them.

It is an order from the Kingdom of Bahrain through its sovereign fund Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company – the same that is the largest shareholder of the McLaren Group -, which wants to be present in the test that has currently found accommodation in the Arabian peninsula. To do this, the fund and Prodrive have created a new company, Prodrive International, which is the one that is carrying out the project. In it, Prodrive and David have put all their experience in competition: 6 world rally titles, 4 victories at Le Mans and involved in the Benetton and BAR F1 teams.

“Forming a new team is incredibly exciting for everyone involved. We are convinced that we have created a team and a car that is perfect for participating in the Dakar Rally,” said Richards.

At the moment there are no chosen pilots. Nani Roma is said to have been probed, but it would not surprise us if Carlos Sainz had also been polled, who has run the World Cup for several seasons with the Richards Subaru and who was also sponsored by Bahrain in the last and successful Dakar. It is also possible that Richards had contacted Petter Solberg, the last driver to give him a world rally title.

DATA SHEET

I don’t know

ENGINE

Center Forward

3.5-liter twin-turbo V6

Gasoline fuel

Dry sump

Power: 400 horses

Pair: 700 Newton meter

TRANSMISSION

4 wheel drive

Six-speed sequential shift gearbox

Three differentials: front, center and rear

CHASSIS

High resistance steel tubular structure

Body made of carbon and natural fiber

Built-in hydraulic jacks

SUSPENSION

Double triangles

Two fully adjustable shock absorbers per wheel

INSIDE

Carbon fiber seats

Six point safety harness

Dual fire extinguisher system

Lightweight lithium ion battery

Navigation system

FUEL SYSTEM

500-liter FIA security deposit

BRAKES

Six-bow calipers front and rear

Ventilated discs

WHEEL AND TIRES

Tires 16 X 7

WEIGHT AND MEASUREMENTS

Length – 4.5 meters

Width – 2.0 meters

Height – 1.8 meters

Wheelbase – 2.9 meters

Dry weight – 1850 kilos

