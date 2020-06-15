Prodrive, David Richards’ competition team, which was once a Subaru officer, has virtually introduced the Bahrain Raid Xtreme, BRX, which will compete in the next Dakar. A project that was officially announced in February, after the completion of the Dakar 2020
“The Dakar Rally is one of the great challenges within motorsport, and one that Prodrive has long wanted to undertake. We have waited for the right opportunity. The idea came from Prince Salman. That was the birth of BRX,” said David. Richards
The car, whose drivers will not be known, is a four-wheel-drive buggy, with a 3.5-liter V6 Turbo petrol engine with 400 horsepower and 1,850 kilos of weight, which is currently being assembled in the Prodrive headquarters in Great Britain, framed in the queen category, the T1 prototypes.
The project has been working for nine months and the engine has already started to be tested on the test bench, while the multi-tube chassis is already being assembled.
But the distinctive sign of the car must be its visual design, the work of Ian Callum, one of the great current designers and head of style for Aston Martin for many years, although his last destination was Jaguar-Land Rover, a group he left in the middle of last year. On his resume, some racing cars. The Le Mans Nissan R390 is one of them.
It is an order from the Kingdom of Bahrain through its sovereign fund Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company – the same that is the largest shareholder of the McLaren Group -, which wants to be present in the test that has currently found accommodation in the Arabian peninsula. To do this, the fund and Prodrive have created a new company, Prodrive International, which is the one that is carrying out the project. In it, Prodrive and David have put all their experience in competition: 6 world rally titles, 4 victories at Le Mans and involved in the Benetton and BAR F1 teams.
“Forming a new team is incredibly exciting for everyone involved. We are convinced that we have created a team and a car that is perfect for participating in the Dakar Rally,” said Richards.
At the moment there are no chosen pilots. Nani Roma is said to have been probed, but it would not surprise us if Carlos Sainz had also been polled, who has run the World Cup for several seasons with the Richards Subaru and who was also sponsored by Bahrain in the last and successful Dakar. It is also possible that Richards had contacted Petter Solberg, the last driver to give him a world rally title.
DATA SHEET
I don’t know
ENGINE
Center Forward
3.5-liter twin-turbo V6
Gasoline fuel
Dry sump
Power: 400 horses
Pair: 700 Newton meter
TRANSMISSION
4 wheel drive
Six-speed sequential shift gearbox
Three differentials: front, center and rear
CHASSIS
High resistance steel tubular structure
Body made of carbon and natural fiber
Built-in hydraulic jacks
SUSPENSION
Double triangles
Two fully adjustable shock absorbers per wheel
INSIDE
Carbon fiber seats
Six point safety harness
Dual fire extinguisher system
Lightweight lithium ion battery
Navigation system
FUEL SYSTEM
500-liter FIA security deposit
BRAKES
Six-bow calipers front and rear
Ventilated discs
WHEEL AND TIRES
Tires 16 X 7
WEIGHT AND MEASUREMENTS
Length – 4.5 meters
Width – 2.0 meters
Height – 1.8 meters
Wheelbase – 2.9 meters
Dry weight – 1850 kilos
