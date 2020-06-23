The tenth generation Intel Core series has significantly changed the CPU sector, and for this reason we have decided that it is a good time to shape a guide dedicated to choosing the best processors for less than 200 euros that we can currently find.

That is precisely the strip in which an important part of PC users move, and it is understandable, since in it we can find processors that offer very solid value for money. We have already talked about it in previous articles, but for newcomers to MuyComputer, and also for our veterans who have a bad memory, I remind you that not always the most powerful, and therefore the most expensive, is the best option.

For example, in the world of PC gaming there is no point in using a processor of 400 euros or more, since the difference in performance that it presents compared to a model of less than 200 euros is, in most cases, minimal, and will not start to make a considerable difference until a few years from now.

There is no point paying an extra extra for something that you are not going to use today with the excuse that you will take advantage of it in a few years, and the reason is very simple, by then there will be identical or superior solutions at a much lower price, and Your brand new top of the range processor will have been devalued in such a way that your investment it will not have been amortized.

If we talk about professionals who want reconciling work and leisure things change, and the most expensive and powerful processors take on their full meaning. However, this does not mean that there are no processors for less than 200 euros that are fully capable of meeting the needs of many users of this type, nor that we should always choose the most expensive models. The Ryzen 9 3900X, for example, offers a very good value thanks to its 12 cores and 24 threads, and is much cheaper than the Core i9 10900K. Its performance in single wire is less, but its power in general is much higher.

The example I have given above perfectly illustrates the importance of looking for the best value for money rather than simply going for the highest possible performance. The difference between buying the fastest gaming processor and one that performs at almost the same level but loses by just 6% or 10% can be up to 400 euros. Obvious to say that it’s not worth assuming that price difference when we can enjoy a perfect experience with other processors for less than 200 euros.

Processors for less than 200 euros: three models worth buying

We already have the objective of this guide clear, and we have seen why we should not spend like crazy and always go for the most powerful processor, so now we are ready to see which processors for less than 200 euros are a good buy.

In order for all of you to find interesting options adapted to your budget, I have made a complete selection that ranges from what we can consider as low-end, which includes processors of less than 100 euros, up to the limit of the level that we have indicated, that is, up to 200 euros.

At the end of the article I will leave you a selection of processors that are also in that price range and that are a bad choice. Without further ado, we begin.

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AF

The Ryzen 3 1200 AF is a Zen + -based 3.1 GHz-3.4 GHz quad-core, quad-core processor that supports the AM4 socket. It has a TDP of 65 watts, supports overclocking and costs 55 euros.

Why is it a good purchase? Well, because it offers a very good performance thanks to its high IPC and its configuration of four physical cores. We can overclock it in a very simple way, thanks to the Ryzen Master tool, and it is capable of moving practically any current game without problems. It offers a lot for what it costs.

What type of user are you targeting? Especially to those who want to build a powerful but very cheap PC. We can accompany it with a mid-range graphics card such as the RTX 2060 or the RX 5600.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Sunnyvale’s company has discontinued the Ryzen 5 1600 AF and has the price of the Ryzen 5 2600 has risen, a decision that has greatly complicated the situation in the strip that ranges from 100 to 150 euros.

With this panorama there is no doubt that right now the Ryzen 3 3100 It is the best option if we want to maximize the price-performance value. This processor has four cores and eight threads, is based on the Zen 2 architecture, works at 3.6 GHz-3.9 GHz, supports overclocking and is compatible with the AM4 socket. Its TDP is 65 watts, and is priced at 110.90 euros.

Why is it a good purchase? Because its performance is very good, both single-threaded and multithreaded, and it is quite reasonably priced, in fact it performs almost at the same level as a Core i3 10100 and costs 30 euros less. Represents a solid value.

What type of user are you targeting? Mainly to those who are on a tight budget, but who want to enjoy superior performance in applications that are able to take advantage of more than four threads, including games, without having to make a large outlay.

Intel Core i5 10400F

Not only is it one of the best processors for less than 200 euros that currently exists, but it is, without a doubt, the best processor that we can find today in the range that goes from 150 to 200 euros, and my recommendation today if we want to assemble a cheap PC to play and work with all the guarantees without having to make a large investment.

The letter “F” indicates that this processor comes with the integrated GPU disabled. Have six cores and twelve wires at 2.9 GHz-4.3 GHzIts TDP is 65 watts, it is compatible with the LGA 1200 socket and it uses the Comet Lake-S architecture. The Core i5 10400F is priced at € 172.90.

Why is it a good purchase? Well, because it offers excellent performance for what it costs, thanks to its high IPC and its six cores and twelve threads. It is prepared to move any game without problems, and to face the transition that PS5 and Xbox Series X will mark.

What type of user are you targeting? Without a doubt, those who have a medium budget and who want to build a powerful but perfectly balanced PC, capable of moving professional games and applications smoothly, and without having to spend more to get a configuration designed to last.

The three processors for less than 200 euros that we have seen in the previous section are, today, the best in each price range, But what are the worst? I have promised you that we would discover it at the end of this article, and I always keep my promises.

Before entering the subject I want to remind you that the fact that we have chosen these processors does not mean that they are not capable of offering good performance, but simply that they do not offer good value for money, that is, that They are very expensive for what they offer.

With this clear we are prepared to enter to see those three processors for less than 200 euros that we must avoid at all costs.

AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Don’t worry, I’m not mistaken. This model is the original Zen-based version, it has four cores and four threads at 3.1 GHz-3.4 GHz, supports overclocking, has a TDP of 65 watts and is compatible with socket AM4.

Its price round between 60 and 78 euros, depending on the retailer we are looking for.

Why is it not a good option? It is very simple, because it costs more than the Ryzen 3 1200 AF and performs less.

Intel Core i3-9100F

It is a processor of four cores and four threads based on the Coffee Lake Refresh architecture that works at 3.6 GHz-4.2 GHz, has a TDP of 65 watts and is compatible with the LGA1151 platform. Does not support overclocking.

As in the previous case, the letter “F” indicates that it comes with the integrated GPU deactivated, and is priced at 75.99 euros.

Why is it not a good option? Because it offers a very small performance improvement compared to the Ryzen 3 1200 AF, and it is even less if we overclock the second. Its price is too high for what it offers.

Intel Core i3-10100

It is a version of the previous model that uses the Comet Lake-S architecture and has four cores and eight threads at 3.6 GHz-4.3 GHz. Its TDP is 65 watts, does not support overclocking and is integrated into the LGA1200 platform.

The performance improvement it offers is considerable, since having HyperThreading technology can handle eight threads, but its high price, which is around between 140 and 160 euros, makes it make no sense at all.

Why is it not a good option? Because we can buy, for a little more, the Core i5 10400, which has six cores and twelve threads. It yields more, and will have a much longer useful life.