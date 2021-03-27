Processed food is more addicting than drugs, and the industry knows it

03/27/2021 at 08:01 CET

When we talk about addiction, images of different drugs such as tobacco, alcohol or cannabis. But we will hardly think about sweets, chips or chocolates. A new book from the writer Michael Moss It shows us that we should start taking these types of products into account.

An addiction It is a vice from which we cannot escape and which damages us over time, physically or psychologically. But saying just that would be an understatement.

The addictive nature It has not so much to do with the substance that produces that dependence, but with the brain and body of the individual who becomes addicted. There are many people who smoke or drink alcohol and are not addicted, since they do not depend on those substances.

What’s more, the symptoms generated by an addiction do not have to be the same in different people. Certain addictions do not cause an obvious internal pain or “physical monkey”, but go more inside. They are in our mind and we may not even realize it.

And this is where we get to the real crux of the matter: all addictions develop in our brain. In fact, there is an element that has a decisive influence on the addictive nature of a substance: the reward circuit, which is the part of the brain that gives us pleasure when faced with a certain stimulus.

The faster a substance reaches our reward circuit, the greater its impact on our body. For that reason, an intravenous drug is more stimulating than cannabis, and smoking is more rewarding than using a nicotine patch.

Junk food, a great addiction

There is something that activates our reward circuit much faster than any drug: our favorite processed food. According to Michael Moss, author of the book Hooked, “Cigarette smoke takes 10 seconds to stir the brain, but a touch of sugar on the tongue will do it in just over half a second, or 600 milliseconds, to be precise. That’s almost 20 times faster than cigarettes ».

This means that junk food can be much more addictive than drugs. And if we think about it coldly, Many people would find it easier to quit than chocolate, potato chips, or industrial cookies.

In fact, this comes from afar. An American survey conducted in 1988 already asked people to name the things they thought were addictive and then they will rate them on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most addictive. Smoking received an 8.5, almost on par with heroin. But the excessive consumption of these types of products was not far behind, with a 7.3, above beer, tranquilizers and sleeping pills.

The food business trap

Faced with this reality, Some food companies have been able to make good use of the addictive component of certain products in our brain. Thus, the composition of many processed foods has been carefully designed to generate more addiction in consumers, with this, sell more units and, therefore, earn more money.

These companies design junk food to achieve that “Point of happiness” that makes them irresistible and They market many products using tactics borrowed from the tobacco industry. So much so, that even the famous tobacco company Philip Morris acquired food companies such as Kraft and General Foods, becoming the largest producer of processed foods in the United States in the 1980s.

On the other hand, many food companies bought other companies dedicated to diet products. This way, on the one hand they generate addiction and fatten the population with their products, and on the other they offer the remedy to lose weight.

All of this is what researcher and Pulitzer winner Michael Moss argues. in his latest book, Hooked (available on amazon

I’ve been crawling through the underbelly of the processed food industry for 10 years and I remain in awe of the depth of the cunning of his strategy, not only to tap into our basic instincts, but also to exploit our attempts to control our habits. “, concludes the author.