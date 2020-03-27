The new labeling establishes more rigorous and visible standards on the packaging of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The federal government The process required to publish in the Official Gazette of the Federation of the new standard for nutritional front labeling in industrialized food and beverages, despite the order of a judge to postpone the last meeting of said procedure.

Federal sources consulted by Aristegui Noticias argued that, once this process is concluded, it is expected that NOM 051 will be published in the DOF in the coming days, ending a controversial debate on the new rules for frontal labeling.

The Secretaries of Economy (SE) and Health (Ssa) carried out this Friday by videoconference the session of the National Consultative Committee for Normalization of Regulation and Health Promotion, in which comments from those who participated in the process of preparing the new standard, according to the newspaper Reforma.

During the meeting, the SE director general of Standards, Alfonso Guati, reported that the final opinion of the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer) had already been received, so terminated the process of the new NOM, which will make warnings about calories, fats and sugars much more rigorous and visible on food packaging.

“We are from this moment on the possibility of take turns and direct NOM 051 to the Official Gazette of the Federation… For the purpose of its publication ”, said Guati

José Novelo, president of the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), described the process for the new labeling as neat, legal and transparent.

According to officials, the new rules would take effect until October, once they are published in the DOF, to give the industry time to modify their packaging, but that will be confirmed when the NOM is published.

Monday a federal judge had ordered to reschedule the meeting scheduled for this Friday at 10:00 in the morning in the SE tower in Colonia Condesa for going against government guidelines to fight Covid-19, according to the newspaper.

Víctor Luna Escobedo, Fourteenth District Judge in Administrative Matters, granted an ex officio suspension, as part of a new injunction promoted by the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin).

Concamin alleged that the face-to-face meeting, in which between 50 and 60 people would participate, violated the recent order of the Ministry of Health for social distancing and to suspend non-essential activities of the federal government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The suspension is granted ex officio and outright, so that the second extraordinary session 2020 of the National Advisory Committee, scheduled for March 27, 2020, is immediately suspended,” the judge ordered.

Judge Luna himself must clarify whether the SE and the Cofepris respected the suspension by keeping the same date for the meeting in the Raúl Ramos Tercero auditorium.