Procedure for the number one in the world Barty at the Mutua Madrid Open

The staging of the world’s number one, the Australian Ashleigh barty, in the Mutua Madrid Open It was a 61-minute process, the time it took to overcome the American Shelby rogers (6-2 and 6-1) and reach the second round.

Barty, who is enjoying her third appearance at the Caja Mágica, where she has never made it past the 2019 quarterfinals, when she lost to the Romanian Simona Halep, He had no difficulty in winning, for the fifth time, fourth in 2021, the North American player who was part of the main draw of the Madrid tournament for the first time.

Rogers, 43 in the world, only played in Madrid in 2017. He did not go beyond the qualifying phase. As happened months ago in Melbourne, the Australian and Charleston Open, Barty beat his rival with authority, who could only win in three games.

The number one in the world, winner of Roland Garros and champion of the WTA finals in 2019 and that this year has already achieved the titles of Melburne, Miami Y Stuttgart, will play in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsie and the Slovenian Tamara zidansek.