Problems with the Internet of Pepephone, Yoigo and MásMóvil, what is happening?

The Internet service at the home of MásMóvil and Pepephone he’s going through some trouble this morning. Many clients of both companies have reported being suffering from connection failures, and the operator itself has claimed to be aware of the problems through its Twitter profile.

The fall of Pepephone and MásMóvil seems to be affecting a certain number of users, but not all customers with a contracted fiber service. On platforms like DownDetector you can see how more and more people are they report having problems with the fiber of Pepephone, MásMóvil and Yoigo.

Good Morning! Due to an incident in the network it is possible that some clients are having problems with your Internet service at home. We are already working on it to fix it as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience. We keep informing you. Thanks! – Pepephone (@pepephone) May 13, 2021

The fall in the MásMóvil network seems to affect only the fiber service, and not the Mobile Network of the company. That is why some clients can browse through mobile data, but they cannot do so in case of connecting to the Wi-Fi network.

A few minutes later from the first customer notices, Pepephone has published a tweet on his profile specifying that work is already underway to solve the problems

