Say goodbye to circulatory problems with these practical and quick methods. They will relax you!

April 11, 2020

Jump the rope

In addition to being very entertaining, this exercise will burn your calories and also mobilize all your muscles. It is recommended to do 3 minutes of jumps for those who are not used to physical activities.

Leg circulation exercises

If you already have a daily routine with the exercises, then you can increase the time by about 15 minutes.

Squats

You can squat for 20 minutes a day, as well as spend time on your toes. In addition to helping your circulation, your legs will also become stronger.

Leg circles

Lie on your back with one of your knees bent and the sole of the foot on the floor. Raise the other free leg and draw circles in the air, but be careful, without moving the pelvis. Repeat five rotations on one side and five on the opposite side. When changing legs, repeat the cycle with the other leg.

Crossed legs

Lie on your back and raise your legs apart, be careful not to spread them more than your shoulders. Take a deep breath and inhale as you cross your legs in the air. Exhale and put your legs back as before, apart.

You can do this exercise five times with crosses on each leg.

the bike

For this exercise you will also have to lie on the floor and face up, raise your legs and pedal in the air, as if you were riding a bicycle.