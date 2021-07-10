Problems with Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660

A serious failure in the connecting rods of 660 engines Aprilia has had the Noale brand call hundreds of motorcycles for overhaul. In this case, Aprilia is not kidding around and has decided directly to replace the entire engine block.

The problem lies in the fact that the company in charge of the manufacture of these parts you have not carried out the crank hardening process correctly, compromising their integrity and causing in numerous cases to split. The “hare” has jumped thanks to a user from the state of Texas who, while circulating at 120Khm / h, began to hear strange noises in the engine, to later see how the oil pressure increased considerably. After an investigation by the workshop service of your dealer, it was determined that the fault came from the aforementioned connecting rods, so from Italy, sThe RS 660 and Tuono 660 models have been called for a worldwide review.

According to the brand, those motorcycles that have not been sold will receive their new engine block before being put up for sale again and, those that are already in the hands of their owners, will not only mount the new engine block, but also In addition, your full warranty will start again from the moment of delivery after the replacement..

It is to be understood that those of you who read this and are owners of one of these models mentioned, wonder if your unit in particular has been affected or not, so if you want to get rid of doubts, Aprilia has made a website available to you where you can enter the chassis number.

You can access the Aprilia link by clicking here.

Recently, we were talking about the new Aprilia Trail, the Tuareg. This Trail will mount the 660 engine, but since it's not for sale yet, It is to be expected that when it comes out, this problem with the cranks will already be completely corrected.