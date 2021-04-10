Problems with a Wi-Fi repeater? Have you placed it correctly?

A Wi-Fi repeater is the fastest and easiest way to extend the range of our Internet connection. Over the years, its performance has improved remarkably, and currently we can place them in any socket and link them to any router without having to worry about compatibility issues, although it is true that some models integrate better with certain routers.

For example, FRITZ! Box routers get along wonderfully with FRITZ! Repeater Wi-Fi repeaters. With both, we can create a Wi-Fi Mesh network effortlessly, and we will enjoy a set of advanced features and full integration through FRTIZ! OS. Obviously, we will also benefit from the advantages that each new version of this operating system brings, a topic that we had the opportunity to see recently when talking about the arrival of FRITZ! OS 7.25.

The fact is that, despite how easy they are to use, and that its operation can be as simple as pressing a button if we do the pairing with the router through WPS, the truth is that there are still many users who have problems with Wi-Fi repeaters. It may be that, in some cases, this is due to problems inherent to the repeater itself, especially when it comes to low-quality, low-cost models, but it may also simply be we have placed it incorrectly, or that we are not using them correctly.

How to use, and place, a Wi-Fi repeater correctly

The first thing you should be clear about is specifications, and limitations, of the Wi-Fi repeater that you are going to use. This is all you need to know:

Maximum speed on each band. Bands, and Wi-Fi standards, supported. Integrated advanced functions.

For example, if you have bought a Wi-Fi repeater that does not support the Wi-Fi 5 standard and you are having trouble getting the most out of your quiet Internet connection, you are not misusing it, you have simply bought a model that does not fit your real needs. The same applies if you have bought a slow model that loses a lot of performance even in relatively short distances.

Once you are clear about the limitations of your Wi-Fi repeater, you must be aware that its range is limited, and that it is affected by obstacles and interference. This means that if you place it too far from the router to try to maximize the range, the repeater may not receive the signal from the router well, and therefore not be able to repeat it optimally. The same would happen if you place it in an area with many obstacles, or if it is surrounded by interference, its signal will be very poor.

I know that it is not always possible to find a really optimal position for a Wi-Fi repeater, but we must try to place it at an intermediate distance between the router and the area where we want to extend the connection. It is also important to seek high positions, that is, we must avoid plugging it into sockets that are very flush with the ground. If the latter is not possible with a traditional repeater, nothing happens, we can opt for the FRITZ! Repeater 3000.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!