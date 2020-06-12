It seems that Microsoft cannot launch an update without causing you headaches. This week was “Patch Tuesday” and cumulative updates were coming for all versions with active Windows support. Some of them, the KB4557957 and the KB4560960 are the ones that are generating these failures.

The problem that has appeared with both updates is when printing documents. After updating, it is impossible to print any type of document and this affects the following versions of Windows 10:

Problems printing with updates KB4560960 and KB4557957

The problem only affects these two updates, because as we can see in the list of changes, the security update on the input devices only affected the updates KB4560960 and KB4557957:

Updates to improve security when used external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and webcams) and input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).

This causes when sending a document to the print queue, it disappears after a few seconds. Problems have been reported with Canon, Brother and Ricoh printers, but you could be having problems with models of other brands.

The problem seems to come from the PCL5 driver not working with Windows 10 after installing the update and the age of the driver doesn’t seem to matter. Things could improve if you install the latest version of the PCL6 “universal driver”, but there may not be such a recent driver version for your printer.

How to solve it?

Temporarily the easiest way to fix it is uninstalling the update. Once done, everything will work properly again. To do so, follow these steps:

Go to Settings> Update and security Enter into “View update history” Click “Uninstall updates” Locate the update KB4557957 or KB4560960 (depending on your version) in the section “Microsoft Windows” Right-click on the update and select ” Uninstall ”Finally, restart the PC when prompted.

With this “temporary solution” your printers will return to normal and you can reprint. Microsoft is already aware of the problem and is working on the solution It should arrive as soon as possible to correct it.