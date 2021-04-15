Problems in the Hoy Program ?, “It bothers me”, assures the host | Instagram

Problems in paradise? Could it be that the drivers of the Hoy Program do not get along? The beautiful Andrea Escalona has shared that Raul Araiza It bothers her and not only that, but also that she left her apartment, the same one in which she has lived for more than a year.

The daughter of Magda Rodriguez I speak to Edén Dorantes and she shared the reason why she will move from the apartment where she lived, owned by El Negro Araiza, her partner in the Hoy Program.

Very far from what you think, Andrea Escalona placeholder image She is happy with her move, since she assured her that she needs new airs and that she always embraces changes, no matter how hard they may be. The actress also shared that her lease with Raúl Araiza Herrera was terminated, pointing out that he was her Don Ramón.

It may interest you: Show everything, Kylie Jenner impacts with her charms against the light

Escalona pointed out that there was no conflict over the property, which although it is in the name of the La Desalmada actor, is managed by his ex-wife. Andrea Legarreta’s partner indicated that she gets along very well with the former television host and that everything was on good terms since it will be a daughter of Araiza who will occupy the apartment.

Niece of Andrea Rodriguez Doria He indicated that this was the apartment that Raúl Araiza moved to after his divorce and he is happy that it is his daughter who will be there. In addition, she said that Raúl is her “brother”, who annoys her, but they get along quite well.

It may interest you: In a towel, Demi Rose came out of the shower to collaborate in the session

Andrea Escalona also recalled that when he went to live on the property of the member of Members to the Air, it was said that he was his partner; However, she stressed that she was only the tenant of her famous partner from the Hoy Program.

Recently, Araiza exposed Escalona in full Today Program when evidencing that she was single, this after the young woman spoke about her separation with María Amelia Aguilar.

Andrea Escalona responded with a funny “I am free”, a song from the movie Frozen, while Galilea Montijo assured that there was a rain of separations in Hoy.

It may interest you: What is Tinnitus? It prevents Luis Miguel from returning to the stage

Daniel Bisogno’s ex also drew attention after being questioned about the supposedly Venga La Alegría surpassing the Hoy Program, to which she sympathetically responded with a “it’s worth dreaming.”

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Currently, Magda Rodríguez’s daughter is single; However, Mhoni Vidente assures that the producer sent a message to her daughter in which she assures that she must stop crying, since very soon she will become a mother.