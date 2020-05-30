The deputies were unable to hear yesterday the request for the extension of the national state of emergency, requested by President Danilo Medina and approved by the Senate on Thursday.

In an incited session, legislators were unable to approve the agenda twice, prompting the president of the lower house to reconvene the meeting for today at 10:00 in the morning.

The problems began with the proposal to incorporate in the agenda for the day the bill that would distribute 30% of the savings accumulated by workers in the Pension Fund Associations (.).

This request was made by the legislators of the Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC), Pedro Botello and Juan Carlos Martínez, after staging a row at the entrance to the chamber for wanting to enter with a sign in support of their proposal.

The president of the lower house, Radhamés Camacho, immediately announced the rejection of the proposal, which was put to a vote. Then there was the reaction of a group of legislators, dissatisfied with the way in which they voted.

Camacho then proposed that the count be done manually when they came to know the order of the day, which generated new disagreements.

The president of the chamber was forced to ask for three minutes of recess before an invalid vote, and when he tried to approve the work order of the day it was impossible on two occasions. By virtue of this, Camacho called for today.

State of emergency

In this session of the deputies the knowledge of the request of President Medina was expected, so that the state of emergency is extended by 25 days due to the Covid-19, which expires on Monday to what legislators of the main political organizations of opposition, represented by the parties Modern Revolutionary (PRM), Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) and PRSC.

These legislators argue that a fourth extension of the state of emergency is not justified, because the government began the reopening of normal activity in the country, and that the Executive would not have complied with the mandate to send a report to Congress of its performance.

Yesterday also former President Leonel Fernández, FP candidate, expressed that if the government ordered

a gradual reopening of the economy, cannot request a new extension of the state of emergency.

Government reacts

Last night the government reported that it has strictly complied with article 29 of Law 21-18 and the Constitution of the Republic, by submitting to the National Congress detailed reports on the actions that have been taken during the state of emergency to combat the Covid-19.

The legal consultant of the Executive Power, Flario Darío Espinal, said at a press conference in the National Palace that the Executive Power has been faithfully complying with the mandate of the Constitution and the Law regarding the rendering of accounts of what the Government has been doing in the economic, social, institutional and public health areas in order to respond to the challenges posed by this pandemic.

The official assured that the Executive deposited its first report on April 1; the second, on April 15; the third, on April 30; the fourth, on May 15; and the last, the fifth, yesterday.

The accounts of the measures implemented by the Government in this stage were posted last night on the website of the Presidency of the Republic.

KNOW MORE

Social programs

PHASE and Pa ’Ti.

President Medina last night modified articles 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of decree 143-20, which created the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE), and added dental center workers, psychological therapy, ice cream parlors, restaurants, private clinical laboratories, dermatology, cosmetic, plastic surgery, media and multimedia centers, hair transplant centers, private veterinary security companies, and non-profit organizations. It also issued decree 185-20, which creates the Independent Worker Assistance Program (Pa ’Ti), to support in an eligible way through unconditional monetary transfer by Covid-19.