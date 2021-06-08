Probation reforms urgently needed to halt cycle of abuse of survivors of violence

The legislative session in Albany is about to end this week, and in their quest for a couple of reforms to the parole rules not to be left in the pipeline, politicians, activists and defenders of the prison population made this Monday an urgent call for the New York State Legislature Step forward and approve changes that provide opportunities for vulnerable groups go back to freedom.

This was demanded by New York leaders, who warned from Albany the need for legislators to give the green light now to the “Fair and Timely Probation Act” and the “Elder Probation Act”, as they said, as a way to remedy the damage that the State’s criminal justice system has caused for a long time, not only to inmates but also people around him.

The protesters warned that the penal system has neglected the protection of survivors and victims of violence, many of whom have ended up in prisons, trying to recover from the violence and abuse they had to face in their lives, and remain without help and with cycles of violence.

Likewise, and as an alarming fact, they revealed that almost 60% from imprisoned women And till 94% of the prison population of some female prison centers, they are survivors of violence, and also of sexual abuse, as well as child and domestic abuse.

And following in which they define as a chain of abuse, They assured that upon reaching New York prisons, inmates continue to be subjected to violent practices at all levels.

Citing data from a survey conducted last year by the Correctional Association of New York in the Bedford Hills prison, it was established that the 74% of 110 respondents said they had witnessed some form of physical, verbal or sexual violence or abuse by staff. Similarly, 53% of said they had been direct victims of such acts of violence.

“When I was a teenager, all systems failed me as a victim. We will not remain silent as survivors as this state imprisons my siblings who are also survivors. As a survivor of sexual abuse and child rape, violence cannot be ended with prison violence, ”he denounced. Luz Marquez Benbow, Child sexual abuse survivor and co-founder of the National Organization of Sisters of Color Against Sexual Abuse. “New York State legislators must pass the Elder Parole and Fair and Timely Parole bills.”

Chel miller, communications director of the New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault, joined the call for Albany to pass laws in favor of parole for victims, ensuring that allowing them to regain their freedom is a way to stop the chains of abuses.

“Most of the people who enter our prisons have experienced violence prior to their incarceration. Prisons are places of sexual violence. We need to focus on survivors who are often marginalized, survivors in prison, ”said the activist. “In support of survivor justice, we need to free our loved ones. We need to pass elder probation and fair and timely probation. “

The senator of New York Gustavo Rivera, Promoter of the Fair and Timely Probation bill, said that it is time to stop pointing out those who have made mistakes and it is only fair to give them a new chance.

“I believe in redemption. We cannot have a system that is purely of punishment. Individuals change and the system must change. I will work with my colleagues to pass these bills in this session, ”said the legislator.

Your colleague in Albany, Senator John Liu, who co-sponsors the Parole bills, stressed that it is necessary to end the current punitive system that only seeks revenge against those who commit mistakes and crimes.

“We have a probation system that is based on revenge and retribution.. That has to end. We are costing people their lives and their livelihoods. Time to give them a try. I fully support this parole justice package and will do my best to get it passed this week, ”Liu commented.

Chrys ballerano, director of New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault Collaboration and Training, who is a survivor of sexual violence, denounced that for years the State has not done its part in handling the problem of violence among victims, adding that this is the time to start taking bigger steps in that direction.

“Not enough has been done for prevention and cure. That is what we need. I hope legislators will do the right thing and pass these fair parole bills and reinvest the millions of dollars in savings to prevent violence and provide healing, “said the community leader.

The protesters also shared a letter asking the president of the Assembly, Carl Heastie, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, that they pass the two bills in this session, and respond to the needs of the people.

After noticing that 77% of the total 30,000 people incarcerated in the state prisons are of color, Latino and black mostly, they assured that Albany urges its support for the Probation Law for the elderly, since due to decades of extreme sentences and general denials of probation by a Board Racially prejudiced parolees, many inmates who might see freedom end up dying behind bars. Currently in New York prisons there are 4,704 older adults, over 55 years old, serving sentences.

Defenders of prisoners with the Popular Campaign for Justice in Conditioned FreedomThey added that Times Union data shows that of nearly 19,000 Parole Board decisions in the past two years, “racial bias infects parole determinations and disparities have only widened in recent years.” The figures show that 41% of the whites who applied to receive the benefit did so, contrasted with 34% black and only 33% Latino.

“Without reforms to expand access to parole and make the process fairer in New York State, New Yorkers, especially those who are Black and Latino, will continue to age without dignity, fall ill and die in prison regardless of their status. transformation and potential. Benefits for the outside community ”, said the Campaign.

Prisons and parole in data

77% of the total inmates in NY are black and Latino 30,000 people currently incarcerated in NY prisons 4,704 are older prisoners, with over 55 years 19,000 inmates requested their parole in the last two years 41% of white prisoners who requested receive parole they were granted 34% of blacks gave them parole 33% of Latinos received parole only 60% of incarcerated women and up to 94% of the prison population of some female prison centers, are survivors of violence, and also of sexual abuse 74% of inmates surveyed said they had witnessed some form of physical, verbal or sexual violence or abuse by staff. 53% of the inmates surveyed said they had been direct victims of such acts of violence

What benefits would the 2 Parole laws bring?