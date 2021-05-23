probably the first “Art Car” in history

Many have taken for granted that the Xsara Picasso was the first Citroën in proudly wearing the surname of the famous Spanish artist. This minivan was a revolution when it landed in 1999, offering in the size of a compact a lot of habitability and space. But what if it turns out that the relationship between the signature of the two chevrons and Picasso came many years before through a rogue journalist and a Citroën DS?

In general, it is said that the Art Cars (artistic cars) saw the light in 1975, when Hervé Poulain He took part in the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of a BMW repainted by Alexander Calder. But in reality, things may be somewhat more complex than they appear. Since the late 1950s, a blue Citroën DS 19 could already legitimately claim this status. His body had received an artistic treatment, the work of the master of global cubism, painter and sculptor, Pablo Ruíz Picasso.

In 1958, a young Mexican journalist of Asturian descent, Manuel Mejido, decides to interview the painter from Malaga to launch his career. The task promised to be complicated, given Picasso’s distrust of journalists. To achieve his ends, Mejido decided to be cunning. He claimed to be a representative of the Spanish Republican Center of Mexico, an entity that welcomed political refugees during the Civil War. Picasso, defender of the Republic, agreed to receive the journalist in “La Californie”, in Antibes, France.

Manuel Mejido in “La Californie”, surprised by Pablo Picasso’s work in “his” Citroën DS 19 (1958)

Accompanied by three other people, Mejido drove a blue Citroën DS that he borrowed from a friend. During the interview, Picasso ran away for a few hours. Then he reappeared and invited his friends to discover “The garlands of peace”, a painting that he had just painted on the body of the DS. The work consisted of flowers, trees and a family. At the request of the journalist (seen in the photo next to the car), it was signed by Picasso on the left rear wheel arch of the graceful Parisian saloon.

Picasso was surprised by the enthusiasm of a young visitor who claimed to have been sent to France to interview him by Spanish exiles in Mexico. As just mentioned, during the interview, Picasso was absent for a couple of hours before returning to talk about politics and art. “I have never stopped dreaming or painting“The painter explained to the journalist at the time, and invited him to follow him. In front of his eyes, he found a painting painted on the side of his colleague’s brand new DS 19.

Pablo Picasso together with Manuel Mejido in the gardens of his house-workshop in Cannes (1958)

On his return to Paris, Mejido bought the DS for $ 1,000 (7,500 current euros, approx.) and promptly resold it to a Parisian art gallery for $ 6,000 (about 45,000 euros). From that moment, the track of the car was lost and the journalist assumes that it must remain in the hands of a private collector. As a curiosity, Picasso never owned a Citroën, and had not painted any other car before despite rubbing shoulders with real gems. Oh, and there is no connection whatsoever with the millionaire contract that the Picasso family signed with Citroën in 1998.

The images of that DS were sent to Josep Palau i Fabre, friend of the painter and director of the Picasso Foundation in Barcelona. This was in charge of confirming the authenticity of the photos and the painting. Even Rafael Inglada, Picasso’s biographer, declared that the capture of the car is, indeed, taken in the palm grove adjacent to the village “La Californie”. So, we can say that the first Citroën car signed by Picasso was not the most successful. Xsara 1999, but a DS three decades before the minivan.

Source: Citroën