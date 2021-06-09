Probable return to face-to-face classes in Campeche would be in August

CAMPECHE

Advancement in vaccination strategy in Campeche, and the likely advance to green traffic light, has allowed educational authorities of the entity project the return to face-to-face classes for next August, at the beginning of the 2021-022 school year.

The Secretaries of Health and Education in the entity, have determined that this return-to-class process only takes place if the state is in the green color of the epidemiological traffic light.

So, once Campeche is in the green color of the epidemiological traffic light and advance the vaccination process, will start the cleaning, disinfection and adaptation of educational facilities, to ensure safe conditions of a possible back to class.

They considered that, because the 2020-2021 school year is nearing completion, they estimate that, by the middle of August, as soon as the school year 2021-2021, educational facilities can be reopened.

