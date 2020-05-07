Black patients in England are four times more likely to die of COVID-19 than whites, according to the National Bureau of Statistics

The probability of dying from COVID-19 in the black patients at United Kingdom is four times higher than that of whites, as revealed on Thursday by an analysis of the National Statistics Office (ONS).

According to this study, the probability that mens blacks in England and Wales die from COVID-19 is 4.2 times greater than that of whites, while in women is 4.3 times higher.

The ONS indicated that patients from other minorities, such as Bengalis, Pakistanis, Indians and “ethnic mixes” they also have a higher mortality rate than the white population.

These results, the result of an analysis carried out between March 2 and April 10, suggest that the origin of these differences is due, in part, to the socioeconomic disadvantages suffered by minorities and “other circumstances”, although “some of the reasons still have no explanation,” said the ONS.

The investigation found that the mortality rate it is higher in all ethnic groups in the UK compared to that of the white population, except in Chinese women.

In total, 83.8 percent of all deaths from coronavirus recorded in this country between these dates were white people (they die more because they are more), while 6 percent correspond to black people, the most affected ethnic minority.

“Geographical and socioeconomic factors are responsible for more than half of the difference in the risk of black men and women and that of the white ethnic group,” says the ONS report.

The research also raises the possibility that these minorities have higher mortality rates because they may be “over-represented” in “public-facing jobs”, increasing the risk of infection.

With information from EFE