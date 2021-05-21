ProAmpac rates the multi-year, million-euro agreement with C&D Foods as a “partnership” for innovation and growth in the packaging industry in Ireland and Europe.

The Conversation Spain

The interesting history of vaccines that we should all know

Portrait of Edward Jenner (James Northcote, 1803). National Portrait Gallery There is no doubt that one of the health measures that has brought the greatest benefit to humanity has been vaccines. They prevent diseases that were previously responsible for large and lethal epidemics against which we had no effective remedies, beyond “infallible” bleeding or putting toads or leeches on the painful swelling in the lymph nodes to, according to traditional beliefs, “rebalance the moods ”. Furthermore, whatever the dangerous anti-vaccine movements say, it is indisputable that vaccination benefits both vaccinated people and unvaccinated and susceptible people living in their environment. Fortunately, under the auspices and good work of the World Health Organization, different initiatives are being developed with a common objective: to counteract the expansion and effects of the movement against immunization that is behind the growing number of cases of almost eradicated diseases such as measles in our environment. Without going any further, the Italian government decided to prohibit the schooling of those children who were prevented by their parents from getting vaccinated. Looking back, to whom do we owe the discovery, development, and application of human immunization? How does our species survive and perpetuate itself in an environment as “belligerent” and full of opportunistic pathogens as our beloved planet Earth? The man who has saved the most lives in history An oil portrait of a country doctor painted in 1803 by an English painter and art historian named James Northcote (1746-183) is exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The character in question, with a slight complacent air, appears sitting in his office just at the time of taking a break in his intellectual work. It is neither more nor less than Edward Jenner, recognized as the father of Immunology (a discipline within Biology that deals with the study of all the physiological defense mechanisms of the biological integrity of the organism). Jenner is arguably the man who, through his work, has saved the most lives in human history. Not for nothing was the creator of a revolutionary new method to prevent smallpox called immunization. Lithograph by Lady Mary Wortley Montagu (A. Devéria, CF Zincke). Wellcome Library But the history of vaccination doesn’t start with him extracting material from cowpox pustules. Before Edward Jenner burst onto the scene, a British aristocrat, traveler and writer named Lady Mary Wortley Montagu learned of a method based on making incisions in the skin of a person who had never contracted the disease and applying liquid from a pustule of smallpox from another mildly ill person. Upon his return to England, Wortley asked a Scottish surgeon, Dr. Charles Maitland, to treat his own young daughter – only two years old – using this method. This usually caused mild cases of smallpox in the recipient. And theoretically, the person was protected against smallpox for the rest of his life. However, sometimes the results were fatal. Specifically, between two and three percent of those who were treated or virulated died (in contrast to the 20 to 30% who died after contracting smallpox naturally). In addition, once infected people could transmit the disease to others, accusing the followers of these practices of spreading the plague of smallpox that, at the end of the eighteenth century, in the absence of treatment, caused great mortality. It is estimated that 300 million people died from smallpox in the 20th century alone. Immune milkmaids inspired Jenner After Wortley it was Edward Jenner’s turn. He began his professional life at the age of thirteen, in the service of a surgeon with whom he remained until he was twenty-one. It was then that he moved to London to continue his training as a doctor. In 1773 he returned to Berkeley, his hometown, to open a local practice, in which he acquired a certain prestige. Aware of the not entirely successful results of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu and one Charles Maitland, Jenner observed some benign pustules on the hands of some milkmaids. Among them Sarah Nelmes, who had been infected by her cow Blossom with cowpox (Variola vaccina in Latin), which caused eruptions similar to those produced by human smallpox. Interestingly, Jenner realized that milking machines who suffered from this contagion were generally safe from smallpox later. That is, they became immune. This is how Jenner connected the dots and had the brilliant idea of ​​inoculating a healthy person with cowpox to give them immunity against the dangerous epidemic. The first volunteer was an 8-year-old boy named James Phipps. Jenner conducting her first vaccination on James Phipps, an 8-year-old boy, on May 14, 1796 (Ernest Board, 1910). Wikimedia Commons Jenner described her first immunization experiment as follows: “To better observe how the infection progressed, I inoculated smallpox vaccinate a healthy eight-year-old child. The vaccine came from a pustule on the arm of a milker, who had been infected by her lord’s cow. On May 14, 1796, I injected it into the boy through two shallow cuts in his arm, each of which was the width of a thumb. On the seventh day he complained of a heavy shoulder; the ninth, lost his appetite, had some cold and a slight headache; all day he was ill and restless all night, but the next day he was well again. The area of ​​the cuts evolved towards the suppuration phase, offering exactly the same appearance that virulous matter acquires. To make sure that the slightly infected cowpox child had actually been immunized against human smallpox, on July 1, I injected him with virulous matter that I had previously removed from a human pustule. I applied it profusely through various cuts and punctures, but it did not result in a smallpox attack. The same symptoms appeared on the arms as those caused by virulent substances in children who have suffered variola or cowpox. After a few months, I re-inoculated virulous matter, which this time had no visible effect on the body. ” Although the Royal Society of London rejected the report of results that Jenner wrote after his investigations, and although many of the scientists of the time opposed him after calling his practices “anti-Christian”, his efforts to develop the vaccine of smallpox have gone down in history and have prevented an unimaginable number of deaths since then. 22 Orphans to Bring Vaccines to the Other Side of the Pond A few years after Jenner’s observations, what might be called the first vaccination expedition took place. The Royal Vaccine Philanthropic Expedition, to be exact. King Carlos IV of Spain entrusted it to the Spanish military doctor and royal honorary surgeon, Francisco Xavier de Balmis. The order was clear: to bring smallpox vaccination to the Spanish colonies in the “New World.” Francisco Xavier Balmis. Wikimedia Commons Conditions in the early 19th century were precarious. Using his wits, Balmis turned some children into live ‘recipients’ of the vaccine. Thus, despite not having cold rooms or laboratory cultures, the vaccine fluid was kept fresh inside the children’s bodies. Upon reaching the colonies, it was transmitted progressively. This “sequential chain vaccination” was a method as simple as it was visionary and brilliant. Recently, the characters who undertook such an exciting mission, the Camara del Rey doctor and vaccinologist Balmis and the orphans of the La Coruña Foundling House were rescued from general oblivion thanks to ‘A flor de piel’. It is a novel by the writer Javier Moro, winner in 2011 of the Planeta Prize, screenwriter and producer of Spanish cinema, which recreates this medical epic that brought the recently invented smallpox vaccine to America inoculated in 22 orphans. Orphans who were in the care of Isabel Zendal, who made sure to keep them alive and healthy. Moro pointed out after the publication of his book that “their endeavor is the embryo of public health and humanitarian aid, and they did so in very difficult conditions, fighting against superstition, ignorance, corruption and greed.” The legendary Balmis expedition, which undoubtedly constitutes one of the greatest sanitary epics in history, was also the subject of a television adaptation co-produced by RTVE, directed by Miguel Bardem and entitled “22 angels”. Years later, it was the well-known French microbiologist and chemist Louis Pasteur who produced the first vaccine developed in a laboratory: the vaccine against avian cholera. Another Spanish doctor, Jaime Ferrán, rose to fame after creating the vaccine against cholera. His works are recognized as pioneers throughout the world due to the fact that his vaccine was the first to immunize humans against a disease of bacterial origin. Persistence and research Among the set of diseases to be highlighted among which there are vaccines today are diphtheria, tuberculosis, rabies, typhoid and yellow fever, polio, measles, rubella, meningitis, rotavirus and the mumps. It goes without saying that behind each of these vaccines lies a brilliant story of research, persistence, and effort. Like Jenner’s. His great capacity for observation, the one that made him realize the existence of cow milkers who had acquired immunity after having suffered symptoms of cowpox, was key. Portrait of Edward Jenner (James Northcote, 1803). National Portrait Gallery According to testimonies from that time, he was passionate about study and observation and greatly enjoyed his work. And this is how Northcote transmitted it perfectly in his 1803 canvas. In it, the man who appears seated looks directly at the viewer, carries a pen in his right hand, while resting his head on his left, located on his work table, in which we find an open book with the illustration of a cow, a clear allusion to his great achievement for all of us. He did not dream of when they made him that portrait with which in 1979 the WHO would end up declaring smallpox as an eradicated disease. We are many generations eternally indebted to him. Because no other medicine has saved as many millions of lives as vaccines, nor has it eradicated or controlled so many diseases. This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original. Santiago Roura Ferrer does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.