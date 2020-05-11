Information is a fundamental part of organizations, especially when it comes to monitoring performance and when it is necessary to draw up corrective routes and adjustments on a daily basis.

The perception of problems happens in all companies. However, when these problems are noticed, they have been occurring for a long time and have already caused great damage to the company’s results. This is because follow-up cycles of these companies are still very long.

This conventional management model is becoming increasingly inefficient, since the correction routes are not identified in the time necessary to minimize harmful impacts to the business. These losses caused by failures in processes or actions delayed until recently were seen as an “inevitable” loss. What many companies have proven to be a thing of the past.

Startups like Rampfy.com have been working to prove that this paradigm is a thing of the past. Since the solution aims to anticipate information, several companies have achieved returns on investment far beyond expectations due to being warned of problems when they happen or because they are advised that route adjustments need to be made at the right time.

The innovative solution uses artificial intelligence and push intelligence to deliver the right information, at the right time.

Process errors, problems and unforeseen situations start to be identified the moment they happen. Thus it is possible through push intelligence (sent in the same way as a WhatsApp message notification) to forward information and communicate with the team to make the necessary route adjustments.

Some practical cases within car dealerships:

Parts obsolescence is a major problem within dealerships. In this case, if a purchase is made of any part classified as obsolete, Rampfy’s intelligence gives time for that part to be sold or applied to a service order, understanding that these are the reasons for replacing obsolete. If the piece has not been sold after 5 days, Rampfy’s artificial intelligence notifies the manager via push (alert) on the cell phone.

Eventually, there are problems in the credit process, which can lead to future defaults.

When credit is released to a customer who is in default, the manager is automatically notified. In this way the corrective action is immediate, one can contact the team that is performing the operation at the moment and avoid creating doubtful receivables.

Customer satisfaction and operational safety depend heavily on the speed at which work orders are closed. However, it is common to observe countless cases where work orders are abandoned within the concessionaire’s system (DMS / Dealer Management System). Especially in situations of guarantee or internal services, which in both cases can represent great losses or the possibility of fraud within the concessionaire.

Rampfy’s solution identifies these cases and warns managers so that they can analyze the situation more closely, guide the team towards adjustment.

There is a great difficulty in keeping the team running this process at the right time. Often the notes occur late and only to “fulfill the table”.

This is another point that Rampfy’s technology was used in dealerships. When notes are not being made as they should, the solution warns the manager to take action and correct the problem.

These are some creative cases that Rampfy’s customers used the solution. In addition to these points that are items created by customers within the platform, the solution already has more than 70 standard KPIs integrated with the main market management systems (DMS). This covers the whole of the concessionaire’s operation, something that until then was practically impossible to monitor.

With artificial intelligence working for managers, information arrives proactively and it becomes simple to take corrective action on it.

Technologies like Rampfy.com bring to companies a new form of management called data-driven (data-driven), transforming management that until then was feeling-driven (guided by instinct).

This vision allows the company to have an accurate assessment of what happens in the operations and it is through them that expressive results are achieved.

The use of solutions that bring proactive information allows to anticipate human and process errors that would be discovered much later. Usually when damage has already been caused to the business.

Artificial intelligence and push intelligence emerge as alternatives and are competitive highlights within the automotive industry.

