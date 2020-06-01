The escalation of political tension in the country amidst the persistent rhetoric of President Jair Bolsonaro and allies against institutions has stimulated in recent days a series of demonstrations in defense of democracy. In the form of manifestos, articles or even acts on the streets, the warnings and criticisms of the current government brought together diverse segments of society, rivals in politics and even in football.

In Brasília, the president returned to participate yesterday in a critical act to the performance of the Supreme Federal Court. Some protesters wielded a banner calling for “military intervention”. As he has done on Sunday mornings, Bolsonaro flew over the helicopter, accompanied by Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo. He even rode a horse when addressing supporters.

Hours before, the Dean of the Supreme – Minister Celso de Mello – had sent a message to interlocutors in which he affirmed that Bolsonarists “hate democracy” and intend to establish a “despicable and abject military dictatorship”. In the messages he associates the national political moment with Hitler’s rise in Germany. “It is necessary to resist the destruction of the democratic order,” the reporting minister of the inquiry, who investigates the suspected interference of the president in the Federal Police, wrote in capital letters.

In an article in Estadão, published on Sunday, Eros Grau, former minister of the highest court of the country, dealt with the separation of powers and concluded that “any insurgency against this face of the State that the Supreme Federal Court is an affront to order and social peace, foreshadows the vocation of authoritarianism, questions democracy “. Jurists also published a manifesto entitled Basta! in which they claim that Bolsonaro exercises the mandate “to undermine the foundations of our democratic system. The defense of” life, freedom and democracy “also motivated the meeting of a group of more than 1.6 thousand personalities from different sectors of society and several ideological segments, who subscribed to a manifesto called Somos #Juntos, published on Saturday in Estadão and in other newspapers in the country.

A demonstration organized on Sunday by groups linked to organized football fans gathered Corinthians, Palmeirense, Santos and São-Pauline fans on Avenida Paulista. Dressed in black, they chanted for democracy and against Bolsonaro, countering a smaller group of supporters of the president present on the avenue. There was confrontation between protesters and the Military Police dispersed the group of fans with bombs of moral effect and tear gas.

Sao Paulo

An act against the Jair Bolsonaro government, self-proclaimed pro-democracy and anti-fascist and organized by groups linked to soccer fans on Avenida Paulista, ended yesterday in a confrontation between protesters and supporters of the president and also with the Military Police – who intervened and used bombs. tear gas to disperse the start of a fight in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp).

The confusion, which lasted at least an hour, took over the avenue and left a trail of destruction: broken glass, overturned rubbish and rubbish bins and fire set on objects in the middle of the road. Six people were arrested, according to the PM.

In the early afternoon, the participants of the act called by the collectives met at Masp – they occupied a good part of the strip in front of the museum. Protesters shouted “democracy”, wore black and wore masks because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The march started around 12pm.

Members of the demonstration carried banners with the words “we are democracy”. Part of the participants was from the organized crowd Gaviões da Fiel, from Corinthians. They sang crowd songs and parodies like “doctor, I’m not mistaken, Bolsonaro is a militiaman”. At the time, there were also fans from Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos.

A few meters away, in front of the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of São Paulo, a group of pro-Bolsonaro protesters performed an act on the spot. Most wore green and yellow. The PM had separated the groups. The fight in front of the Masp involving the protesters and the PM started around 2:20 pm.

According to the organizer of the Somos Democracia movement, the 27-year-old from Corinthians, the demonstration at Masp was taking place in a peaceful way and, according to him, it was already moving towards the end, when, around 2 pm, “three or four people “with T-shirts with neo-Nazi inscriptions infiltrated the group. According to Danilo, in addition to them, three other people in military uniforms also arrived, which would have started the turmoil. “Until then, everything was calm. Our banners were for democracy.”

The PM started using tear gas bombs to dispense the protesters. From then on, the confusion increased and extended for a good part of Avenida Paulista, towards the Consolação subway. A group started to throw stones and other objects at the police. Others barricaded themselves with a dumpster. The firing of bombs lasted at least 40 minutes.

Lt. Col. André Rosário da Silva, from the 13th PM Battalion, who attended the incident, said that the PM acted to dispel a confrontation that had taken place between members of the rival protests.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, defended the action of the PM in the act of this Sunday. “The São Paulo Military Police acted today (yesterday) to maintain the physical integrity of the protesters, on Avenida Paulista. On both sides. The presence of the PM avoided the confrontation and the likely victims of this clash,” he wrote on Twitter.

The executive secretary of the Military Police, Colonel Álvaro Camilo, told Estadão that the corporation should act within the next few hours to try to identify those responsible for the confrontation.

River

In Rio, a group of supporters of Democracia Rubro-Negra also acted against Bolsonaro, on the edge of Copacabana Beach. In the middle of the division between the two demonstrations, a military policeman told federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) that he had a flag of the group contrary to the president burned.

In Belo Horizonte, a group of people also organized a protest against President Bolsonaro. The demonstration brought posters of organized football fans, such as Resistência Alvinegra and Galo Antifa. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

