Pro Consumidor will put into operation a strategic plan in the face of price hikes

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) will implement a strategic plan in the face of constant price rises for mass consumer products.

The information was offered by the executive director of Pro Consumidor, Eddy Alcántara Castillo, who also said that they have been developing this plan for four months and that they have been sharing it with President Luis Abinader.

Castillo, who refused to offer details of the plan, said that they will sit down to detail the points that are written and that they will implement it immediately.

“We have been working on the plan for four months, it is prepared, it is in charge of Dr. María Teresa Paulino, who has worked with a brilliant team of professionals on this issue,” said the official.

He also added that for the moment they are seeking a rapprochement with the productive and commercial sectors of the country so that they know the plan that will not only benefit consumers, but everyone.

About Holy Week, he indicated that they will remain in force before the massive consumption that occurs at this time, and that they will supervise the businesses.

Castillo offered his statements after taking office, after being sworn in by the Vice Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ramón Pérez Fermín, at the Pro Consumidor headquarters.