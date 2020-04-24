The Pro-Brazil plan to boost the country’s resumption with public investments after the coronavirus crisis was seen as a fiscal bomb by the economic team and as a betrayal by the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, who before taking over the portfolio was a prominent part of the Minister Paulo Guedes’ team, sources from the Ministry of Economy said.

After the necessary mobilization with the Senate to disarm aid to the governors that had been approved in the Chamber of Deputies and considered a blank check, the economic team’s assessment is that Marinho would have sought out ministers to collect spending suggestions for the exit of the crisis.

“Then comes the ‘Marshall Plan’ PAC do Marinho, triggering adverse expectations of the fiscal bomb agenda,” said one of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) was implemented in PT governments to promote major infrastructure works. Within the current economic team, it is considered a mistake, since it employed massive public resources, but did not leverage economic activity in a sustainable manner.

Guedes is an ardent defender of growth induction by private investments and his secretaries have been making public this week to hit that key, reiterating the importance of reforms past the acute phase of the crisis with the coronavirus. [nL2N2CA263]

A second source pointed out that Marinho’s onslaught represented a disappointment for the economic team because, while still special secretary for Social Security and Labor at the Ministry of Economy, he was praised several times by Guedes for approving the pension reform.

His move to Regional Development was supported by the Minister of Economy, who saw the move as a window to increase economic alignment with other Esplanada portfolios.

Now, the perception is that Marinho would have “turned the key” for political purposes, aiming to benefit the Northeast with the promotion of public works, said the second source. Marinho, who reported on the labor reform approved in the government of former President Michel Temer, unsuccessfully tried to re-elect himself as a federal deputy for the PSDB in Rio Grande do Norte in 2018.

Sought, the Ministry of Regional Development informed, via press office, that each portfolio is taking its suggestion of works to a working group that is yet to close the proposal.

According to ., the MDR has a survey of works that would be resumed at a cost of about 180 billion reais by 2024.

