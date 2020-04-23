The Pro-Brazil Plan, prepared without the participation of the Ministry of Economy and announced on Wednesday, 22, by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, General Walter Braga Neto, “is superficial and unworkable, it is a letter of intent”. The evaluation is by the economist Ana Carla Abrão, former Secretary of Finance of the State of Goiás and partner of the consultancy Oliver Wyman in Brazil.

“I even find it difficult to comment on an economic plan that does not have the participation of the economic team. This is what I have been saying since the beginning of this pandemic: the government is unable to respond to the crisis with all the important actors at the table,” said the economist, who is also a columnist for Estadão, when referring to the absence of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in the announcement of the Plan.

Ana Carla says that it is known by all that the fiscal adjustment policy will have to be relaxed in this moment of health crisis. But, according to her, it is the economic team, who knows the data of the economy, who gives the direction, who can make the fiscal restrictions in a plan like the one announced.

“There is no point in making a ‘power point’, saying that you will spend R $ 500 billion and not saying where the resources will come from, how they will be financed and to which sectors will be privatized, what are the engines of the recovery”, he criticized. For the economist, the superficiality of the plan will expose the team that built it and does not wear down the Ministry of Economy team.

“It is a letter of good intention. In fact, it is more of a wish. We criticize the government for giving a blank check to the States and now, within the government, a blank check is signed,” he said.

