Pro-abortion groups pressure Biden on “racist” pro-life law. Stefano Gennarini, JD (C-Fam)

Pro-abortion groups called on the Biden administration to remove the long-term abortion restriction in federal law to “align US policy with its human rights obligations.”

“Congress must repeal the Helms Amendment completely and the Administration must do everything possible to mitigate the harms of this egregious policy in the meantime,” according to a letter sent to the White House from 140 organizations promoting abortion and LGBT rights. .

The letter describes the Helms Amendment, which prohibits the use of US foreign aid funds to pay for abortion abroad, as having “racist and neo-colonial roots.”

Pro-abortion groups urge the Biden administration to allow foreign aid from the United States to be used to perform abortions “in cases of rape, incest and danger of life.”

Under the Helms Amendment and other federal restrictions on abortion-related activity, pro-abortion groups cannot receive US funding for humanitarian emergencies. US humanitarian assistance dwarfs US global health spending. Many humanitarian groups do not perform abortions because they want to remain eligible for US funding and segregating US funding would not be practical.

In the letter, pro-abortion groups ask the administration to remove the Helms Amendment in annual budget allocation battles and to issue guidance to circumvent the Siljander Amendment, which prohibits recipients of foreign aid from the United States from lobbying for changes in abortion laws abroad.

According to abortion groups, restrictions on abortion in the US have been “over-enforced.”

They write that the Helms amendment only restricts the use of US foreign aid for “abortion as a method of family planning,” but that it “does not include rape, incest, or life-threatening cases.”

For nearly fifty years, Democratic and Republican presidents have interpreted the Helms Amendment as a total ban.

On the use of US taxpayer funds by foreign groups to perform abortions, abortion groups claim this was a legal error and a violation of human rights.

The letter also recalls recommendations from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and other foreign powers to remove US restrictions on abortion in foreign aid. The recommendations were made at the United Nations Human Rights Council last year.

At the time, the Trump administration denied that the United States had any human rights obligations to fund abortion abroad. But last month, the Biden administration accepted the recommendations. Welcoming the recommendations indicated that the White House agrees with the assessment by these foreign powers that federal restrictions on abortion funding amount to an abuse of human rights.

The record in Congress at the time that Congress adopted the Helms Amendment and other abortion restrictions has several motivations, primarily respecting the conscience of American taxpayers and foreign doctors who do not want to be complicit in abortions. But over the years, pro-life leaders in Congress have also emphasized that abortion restrictions are necessary to protect racial and ethnic minorities from population control.

“If these recommendations are not implemented, the United States’ commitment to the human rights system would be mere rhetoric and, worse, rhetoric that is directly undermined by inaction,” said Akila Radhakrishnan, president of the Global Justice Center. .

The Global Justice Center has spearheaded the campaign to reinterpret the Helms amendment, including persuading foreign governments to pressure the US government.