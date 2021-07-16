Priyanka Chopra’s snub to Kate and William, a sign of loyalty to Meghan?

For the Wimbledon finals, Prince William and Kate Middleton were present at the royal box, where the Duchess has gained prominence by being one of her favorite sports. In this special joint Cambridge appearance, sitting just two rows behind them, there was Priyanka Chopra, who is seen acting completely disinterested when watching them.

It is a custom of this sporting event and part of the protocol, applaud when the royals make an entrance to the box called “Royal Box” to take their seats. However, at this moment when the cameras were pointed directly at Priyanka in the background, she was seen distracted by her lavallière tie, something that was interpreted as a intentional offense.