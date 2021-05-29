Priyanka Chopra Posts Sweet Pic of Lipstick on Nick Jonas

Today in the lengthy book titled Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Remain Super Cute, Priyanka shared a sweet message about how much she was going to miss her husband after accompanying him to the Billboard Music Awards. Seems like the couple sadly didn’t get to spend that much time together, because Priyanka wrote “My lipstick on his fade … miss u already ❤️” along with this photo of her lipstick mark:

She also showered him with praise on the night of the Billboards, saying “Husband appreciation post😍. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much! “

These two have truly not been able to stop gushing about each other lately, with Nick saying on BBMAs night “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra. “

Very much here for the recent trend of celebs doing the most with PDA (ahem, Kourtney and Travis). More of this plz.

