Priyanka Chopra is ready to take the world by storm in style

Priyanka Chopra has never been pigeonholed into a single concept; She is a model, actress, singer, restaurateur and wife of Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra has been quite excited about opening her new restaurant “SONA” in New York since March. The Hindu celebrity worked for three years to make the cuisine as she holds the endearing flavors of India in her memory, to be enjoyed in the heart of New York.

Although the inauguration was months ago, Priyanka did not miss the opportunity to visit the site with some of her close friends and had the luxury of personally receiving those who came to enjoy a culinary experience that for her, is beyond her expectations and gives her the feeling of being in your native country.

This dream come true for the star who also won the Miss India title in 2000 is one more of the challenges that she has set out to overcome during a life that has not been easy, judging by what she recounts in her autobiography “Unfinished” , which she signed as Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Now that the restaurant is up and running, she will continue her acting projects, including “Matrix 4” and 4 other productions.

To greet diners at her restaurant, Priyanka selected a two-piece outfit consisting of a blue striped blouse and lemon-colored, almost neon wide-leg pants, both by Brandon Maxwell that together fetch $ 2,780. It is not enough for her to cover one facet of her career, she is also a producer, businesswoman and a goodwill ambassador for Unicef; and even owns shares within the Bumble app.