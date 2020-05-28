L

he pandemic facing humanity has highlighted the need for all countries to have public health systems that are capable of responding to eventualities that put their populations at risk. After decades of predominance of the neoliberal vision, in which practically all the economic areas of significant participation of the State were dismantled, such as the iron and steel industry, fertilizers, etc., we now realize, in the midst of this crisis, that the notion was also privatized that safeguarding the health of its population was the responsibility of the State.

This privatization of state responsibility for public health justified the breakdown of the health care structure, leaving the private sector to meet public health requirements. The private sector took care of generating profitable spaces for medical care, without taking responsibility for meeting social requirements. Faced with this breakdown in public health care capacity, confinement has been the fundamental response to prevent the pandemic from taking more lives. This has significantly reduced the spread of contagion, preventing deaths, but has abruptly stopped economic operation.

Having privileged the private over the public in health in many countries has cost thousands of lives and will cost tens of millions of jobs worldwide. The economic collapse will spread for several months, causing contraction of productive and commercial activities and, consequently, a massive loss of jobs in all economic circuits. We will face a recessionary spiral that will only be possible to stop, and then reverse, through the action of the states. The participation of the private sector is important, but what is decisive is state action.

It is up to governments to respond vigorously and efficiently. Clearly prioritizing the actions to be implemented is essential. The highest priority, of course, is to strengthen our decimated health systems, protecting them on a budget, recovering the notion that it is up to the State to care for public health. Secondly, it is important that at the Latin American regional level we propose to promote the production of medical-sanitary equipment, as well as to train professionals dedicated to the primary health of the population. Thirdly, it is necessary to expand economic measures aimed at protecting the population that is being hit hard by the crisis and that does not have the tools to defend itself.

The actions should seek to impact immediately, so it seems useful to refer to experiences of general support, such as that of older adults in the CDMX or universal citizen income, which have proven to be relatively simple to implement, applying them at the level of the strata with minors. income. The fourth issue is to resolve the source of financing of the expense involved in the previous actions. The amount of resources that will have to be used will be around 5 percent of the GDP of each country. The source with which it is possible and necessary to finance these actions is the tax. It is essential, and politically convenient, that we agree on a broad and progressive tax reform in the region that expands the financial capacity of our states.

This source of financing, however, does not provide immediate resources. By its very nature it takes a long time for new income to be raised. Therefore, it is required to go to other sources. The most obvious is public debt, both internal and external. However, even with declining costs, it is evident that it increases the budgetary needs for debt service in the following years. In the Mexican case, for example, the interest payment of the public debt is equivalent to three points of the GDP. Hiring more debt is undoubtedly committing higher future payments.

For this reason, in the face of obvious social emergencies, it is convenient to stop paying the interest on the external public debt, both with private banks and with international financial organizations, for the time necessary for the economies to recover their growth rate. It is not intended to postpone this interest payment, as private banks in Mexico have proposed, but to eliminate it.

The crisis has confirmed that the future of humanity is at risk. We have an opportunity to correct situations that are certainly inadequate. Recovering solidarity as a global value will make it possible to place at the center fundamental social values ​​that globality has relegated. It is time for governments and civil society to partner together to build a better future.

odselley@gmail.com

