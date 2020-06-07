15 minutes. The Democratic candidate for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden, will meet this Monday in Houston (Texas) with the family of African-American George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a white police officer has unleashed a wave of protests in the United States (USA) and the world.

According to local media citing a campaign adviser, Biden plans to meet privately with family. In addition, he will record a video message for Floyd’s funeral in Houston on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Will Not Attend Floyd’s Farewell to avoid causing interruptions for its bulky security device, which is with you at all times.

This is Biden’s first trip out of the state of Delaware, where he resides, and the nearby city of Philadelphia, in three months. During this time, has reduced its public appearances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Empathy

This week, in a speech in Philadelphia, Biden showed empathy with those who demonstrate for days against racism and police brutality against African Americans.

If elected president, Biden promised that “he will heal the racial wounds that have long affected” the United States. He also said that “will not traffic in fear and division“nor” will fan the flames of hatred. “As he did, in his opinion, the current president, Donald Trump, who is running for reelection in November.

Trump has come under fire from both Democrats and Republicans, including former President George W. Bush, for his aggressiveness with the peaceful protests of the past few days.

This Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in different cities. They included Washington, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The protests have opened the debate on police tactics and they have already spread to more than 650 cities in the 50 states of the country.

The wave of protests erupted after Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis. The man, for almost nine minutes, lay on the ground in agony as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck. The scene was videotaped and toured the entire planet.