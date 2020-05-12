The teams of the Endurance World Cup have approached the Automobile Club de l’Ouest –ACO– to ask for a reduced schedule for 2021 because due to the economic aspect they cannot think of an expansion of it.

The request initially arises from United Autosports, the team from which Zak Brown is a co-owner. It is not surprising. As McLaren’s chief executive, he has already been very belligerent and incisive in minimizing Formula 1’s budget ceiling.

Originally it was planned that in 2021 the calendar would consist of more races than this 2019-2020 season – before the Covid-19 forced to amputate it – but Brown maintains that even the eight races of the theoretical 19-20 calendar now seem like an impossible goal.

“If we have eight races again, it is clear that the WEC promoters will have underestimated what is happening in the world. I don’t know if five or six is ​​the right number“says Richard Dean, Brown’s partner in the team, who also noted that ending in Bahrain in December and starting in March with Sebring will be very fair.

We must not forget that, in addition to all this, in the next season there is a change of rules for the queen category. A rule change that may help some LMP2 team attempt the jump to LMDh, but currently this seems unthinkable.

The main problem is that in these lower categories, LMP2 and GTEam, in many cases they depend on paid pilots. In some cases they share the cost of the team between two or three, and they even allow themselves to have a professional pilot as a partner in order to improve their results.

“Our biggest problem will be getting these riders or their sponsors to sign the check for next year,” says Sam Hignett of Jota Sport. For him the rest of this season is already full of dangers and risks, but he is more terrified next time, “because wealthy guys who pay for careers will surely be more conservative with their money”

Gerard Neveu, sporting director of the ACO, promoter of the WEC, perfectly understands this position, points out that they are not crazy and is open to a reduction in the schedule.

And above all they are for a rationalization. The reduction in costs involves being able to use ocean freight, much slower but much cheaper … but for now the priority is to get this 24 Hours of Le Mans edition to fruition. Its cancellation would be a very hard blow for WEC, especially for small teams.

