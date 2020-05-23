President Jair Twitter affirmed, in an April ministerial meeting, that he has a “private system” of information that works and criticized the official system when saying that “misinforms”, revealed video of the meeting released this Friday by the Supreme Court (STF), as part of an investigation into the president’s alleged interference with the Federal Police.

President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia 13/05/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

“My private works. Those who have officially, misinform. And returning to the topic: ‘I would rather not have information than to be misinformed by the information system I have’,” said Bolsonaro at the meeting.

Minister Celso de Mello, of the STF, decided this Friday to allow the video to be released, excluding only two excerpts, from the ministerial meeting that took place on April 22, in which, according to former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, the president would have tried to interfere in the command of the Federal Police.

In his decision, Celso de Mello determined the exclusion of specific sections in which there is reference to two countries with which Brazil maintains diplomatic relations, the STF said in a note.

“The dean also authorized access to the entire recording of the video. The only restriction imposed was on specific sections in which there is reference to two countries with which Brazil maintains diplomatic relations,” said the STF in the note. “With the decision, any citizen will have access to the content of the meeting of ministers with President Jair Bolsonaro”, he added.

After the video was released, Bolsonaro said that “a farce” was dismantled, and reiterated that he did not try to interfere in the PF command. “No indication of interference with the Federal Police,” he said.

“Where’s the part of the video where I talk about a superintendent or general director of the Federal Police? I talk about my personal safety,” he added.

Asked in an interview about the “private system” of information he claimed to have, Bolsonaro said he obtains the information through a series of private contacts, and criticized, just like in the video, the intelligence of official forces.

“It is this information that I have, my people, that I discover many things that, unfortunately, I do not discover via official intelligence, which is from the PF, the Navy, the Air Force and the Abin, that’s it,” he said.

VERSIONS

The disclosure of the video showed Bolsonaro’s speeches that had been transcribed by the Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) of the excerpts that, he claimed, were related to the statements made by Moro. According to the president’s defense, Bolsonaro expressed concern for his safety and that of his family members, contrary to what the former minister claims.

“I can’t be surprised, be surprised by news. Gee, I have the PF that doesn’t give me information; I have the intelligence of the Armed Forces that doesn’t give me information, Abin has its problems, it has some information, just not there is more because it is really missing … we have problems … equipment, etc. We cannot live without information “, said the president.

“So this is the concern that we have to have: the strategic question. And we are not having it. And I am sorry that our information service – everyone – is a shame, a shame, that I am not informed about, and you can’t work like that. , it’s difficult. So I’ll interfere. Period. It’s not a threat, it’s not extrapolation on my part. It’s true, ”he amended shortly after.

In another moment, Bolsonaro talks about an eventual attempt to change “our security” in Rio de Janeiro.

“I have tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro officially and I did not succeed. This is over. I will not wait f. My whole slutty family, or my friend, because I cannot change someone from security at the end of the line that belongs to the structure. He’s going to change; if he can’t change, change his boss; he can’t change the boss, change the minister. And that’s the end. We are not here to joke, “said Bolsonaro.

In these two most sensitive sections, the recording shows a plan focused on the president, and it is not possible to clearly identify whether his speeches were addressed to the then Minister of Justice.

Moro’s defense points out the video of the meeting as one of the main evidence of the investigation conducted by the Supreme Minister to try to confirm the former minister’s accusations that Bolsonaro sought to change the PF command, as he would be concerned with investigations carried out by the corporation. Two days after the meeting, Moro and the then PF general director, Maurício Valeixo, left their positions.

The defense of the ex-minister said in a note that the decision by Celso de Mello “allows the authorities and civil society to verify the veracity of the ex-minister’s statements in his statement from the government and in his testimony to the Federal Police, in 2 of May”.

According to testimony provided by Moro, the president would have said at the meeting that he would interfere in all ministries and, regarding the Justice and Public Security portfolio, if he could not change the PF superintendent in Rio, he would change the general director of the corporation and the Minister of Justice himself. This episode occurred two days before Moro resigned.

In a message on Twitter, the former Minister of Justice said that “the truth was told, exposed on video, messages, testimonies and confirmed with subsequent facts, such as the dismissal of the PF general director and the exchange at the RJ Superintendency.” As for other topics shown in the video, each one can make their own assessment “, he said.

NEXT STEPS

After a series of testimonies collected and the expected release of the video, the investigation conducted by Celso de Mello will continue next week. Next Tuesday, for example, businessman Paulo Marinho will testify on charges that the PF postponed an operation that could benefit the president during the 2018 election.

For a source in the government’s legal wing, the video does not prove Moro’s accusation against the president. There would be no evidence of a crime, he said.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, had opted for the restricted dissemination of the video and said he did not agree with the use of investigations as an “early election platform” in 2022.

Augusto Aras had asked the Supreme Court to open an inquiry into the ex-minister’s speech and cited a series of alleged crimes that could have been committed, such as obstruction of justice, malfeasance and administrative advocacy.

The head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office will not comment on the video until next week, a source said. Aras wants to watch the video calmly, each part released by the STF. He hasn’t seen the recording yet, only his team’s prosecutors this week, the source said.

In the video, there is a series of criticisms made by Bolsonaro and ministers to other authorities, including the use of profanity. One of the most striking speeches was made by the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, who defended that “vagabonds” and the ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) should be put in jail. Celso de Mello said that the minister’s “very serious aliveness” would constitute a possible crime against honor “.

