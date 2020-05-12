Security Groups United for a Stable Mexico (Assume) said that if the supports were not generated urgently, the unemployment in the sector could increase up to 30 percent

The private security companies Mexicans asked this Monday for a deferral in tax payments to face the pandemic of COVID-19, which has generated an economic fall of 20 percent in the sector, reported the association Security Groups United for a Stable Mexico (Assume).

“The industry faces a panorama of higher costs and lower revenues,” the president of Asume warned by videoconference, Armando Zúñiga, who pointed out the danger that the associated companies face before “the closure of companies that were considered non-essential” and that required security services.

Zúñiga stressed the importance of having cash, since almost 80 percent of expenses in private security companies correspond to the payment of payrolls and clients “are already delaying payments” due to the cessation of their activities.

“If the necessary supports are not generated urgently, the unemployment in the sector could increase up to 30 percent,” warned the representative of the security group with the most associates in Mexico, when for the time being this destruction of jobs ” it does not reach 15 percent ”.

Zúñiga put at “no less than 10 percent” the broken security companies of the around 8 thousand that exist in the country, as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic that has already left 35 thousand 22 confirmed patients and 3 thousand 465 dead, according to the latest official report.

Coordination with authorities

Asume’s other big claim was to improve coordination with state authorities to face the panorama of insecurity derived from the pandemic, which has brought an increase in looting and robbery.

So far, the area most affected by looting has been the capital, Mexico CityWhere, thanks to the collaboration with the capital government, “around 80 attempts” of this type of assault have been aborted.

Fortunately, the authorities have acted, but it is latent. If the interruption of economic activities continues, there is fear that people may go out into the streets to loot because of hunger, “said Zúñiga.

The president of the National Association of Vehicle Tracking and Protection Companies (ANERPV), Victor Manuel Presichi, He also presented a study of his group in which the increase in the thefts to transport units in the last two months was estimated at 7 percent.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of robberies both on the road and in urban areas,” denounced Presichi, mainly concerned with the increase in assaults in the states of Tlaxcala (63 percent), Veracruz (54 percent) and Puebla (38 percent).

With information from EFE