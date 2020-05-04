May 4, 2020 | 9:41 am

Specialists in private sector economics surveyed by Banco de México expect GDP to contract 7.10% in 2020, according to the median forecast for April, more than double the 3.5% drop estimated the previous month.

Among the most mentioned factors that could hinder the growth of the Mexican economy are the weakness of the external market and the world economy, the uncertainty about the internal economy and the weakness of the internal market, as well as public spending policy and internal political uncertainty. .

“All analysts think that the economy is not better than a year ago,” Banxico detailed in the survey. “All specialists consider this to be a bad time to make investments.”

The specialists surveyed still maintain above 90% the probability that the seasonally adjusted real GDP will contract in the second quarter, compared to the previous quarter, but the probability that it will occur in the third quarter fell from 50.39% to 35.42%.

While the forecasts for this year were lowered, those for 2021 advanced: the median of the forecasts now points to a growth of 2.2% of the GDP in the next year, above the 1.70% registered in the March survey, the data show published this Monday.

Regarding the rise in the price level at the end of the year, expectations fell from 3.64% to 2.90% for general inflation and from 3.50% to 3.34% for core inflation.

In the first fortnight of April, headline inflation slowed to 2.08% and accumulated 21 fortnights within Banxico’s target range of 3% +/- one percentage point.

The specialists surveyed forecast that the peso will lose ground against the US currency and the exchange rate will close the year at 23.05 pesos per dollar, while a month ago they forecast a level of 21.95 units per greenback.