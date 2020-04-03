By Sarah Marsh and Rodrigo Gutiérrez

HAVANA, Apr 3 (.) – Luxury restaurants are handing out free food to the elderly, a fashion firm donated face masks, and a business consultancy asks customers to move hygiene products, while craft soap stores give away their products in low-income households.

In communist Cuba, the fledgling private sector is rushing to establish solidarity initiatives for the most vulnerable in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a sign that the state no longer has a full monopoly on helping those most in need.

Sometimes even the private and state sectors join forces to fight the common invisible enemy.

Saverio Grisell, an Italian co-owner of the Bella Ciao restaurant in Havana, which is usually filled with expats, tourists and wealthy Cubans, says he spoke to local authorities to see how he could help elderly people in need.

“The president of my CDR (Committee for the Defense of the Revolution) in the neighborhood gave me a list of 29 elderly people and I decided to give him a free meal daily,” he told ..

Cuba, which so far has confirmed 269 cases of the new virus, has one of the oldest populations in Latin America. The outbreak appears to be particularly deadly for the elderly, who are searching the world for ways to stay safe in their homes rather than risk contagion.

“It is a small gesture of solidarity,” Grisell said, noting that he shuddered compared to the aid Cuba sent to his home country, Italy, last month, with medical personnel, he said.

The Cuban state has also provided subsidized food in restaurants for seniors across the country and now offers free meals to low-income people.

“It is admirable,” said Inés Pérez, 75, eating spaghetti donated by Bella Ciao. “Hopefully everyone will cooperate in the same way to overcome this difficult time,” he said.

SOLIDARITY: A CUBAN VALUE

Private restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts, beauty salons, gyms, and shops have flourished in Cuba since former President Raúl Castro began to open up the economy with market-style reforms more than a decade ago.

However, fears that the reforms would go too far and would promote inequality have led to a seizure in recent years in the sector, which employs around 600,000 people.

As such, Cuban private companies probably show more solidarity than in other places, not only because it is a value within Cuban culture, but also “because it is good policy to exhibit a ‘socialist’ or ‘cooperative’ orientation,” according to the Cuban expert Ted Henken, from Baruch College in New York.

Fashion brand Dador, for example, is putting its sewing machines on a completely different task than usual, which is to create limited edition garments for the catwalk and its store in Old Havana. Now they make masks with colorful and patterned fabrics.

Co-founder Lauren Fajardo said they have already collaborated with a group that provides assistance to the elderly, donating 160 masks. “For older people … in neighborhoods that are very crowded and those who have no option to stay home because they have to work or find food,” he added.

(Report by Sarah Marsh and Rodrigo Gutiérrez. Additional report by Nelson Acosta and Nelson González in Havana .; . NAB RCH /)