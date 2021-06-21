Private schools in Oaxaca hire a robot that detects covid

OAXACA

Benebot, “the health robot” with artificial intelligence applied worldwide, whose main attribute is based on the measurement of health data of its users, was hired by private education schools in the city of Oaxaca.

The small robot developed in China, before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the mission of health support, interpreting information on about 40 diseases and sending results via email, will be at the service of about four thousand people, including students, teachers, managers and administrative.

Through a statement, the company reported that the “Capriola” preschool education center, located in the northern part of the city, will have this latest-generation device from the next return to classes to strengthen preventive protocols for access to school. college.

The child population, especially from three to eight years old, may have a low resistance to diseases, which is why daily health control at school is necessary, considering the high degree of interaction between children ”, he said.

Conditions such as conjunctivitis, influenza, chickenpox or even the covid-19 virus, are detectable through overt signs.

If these signals in the mouth and throat, as well as in the hands and temperature are quickly attended to, they are preventable ”, he pointed out.

Similarly, the Southeast Regional University (URSE) will have three devices available to serve its school population of about three thousand high school and undergraduate students at its headquarters in the south and east.

Users place their hands within a space with their palms up, at the same time they place their chin on a detector that analyzes the eyes and temperature, instantly giving information on their health status.

This technology, he affirmed, has a 99.7 percent reliability and has the approvals of the scientific communities of more than 60 countries in the world, he guaranteed.

Benebot has the advantage that it uses a personalized card for each student, with which it can send the information in real time to the tutors and thus they have personalized follow-up.

From China to the world

The health robot has been used for several years in China and is currently present in more than 30 countries: Canada, Great Britain, Spain, Russia, Singapore, as well as Chile, Ecuador and Nicaragua, among others.

It has international certifications such as CCC in China, CE in the European Union, or the Official Mexican Standard (NOM) M-019-SCFI-1998, as well as international innovation awards.

Benebot has the patented Artificial Intelligence technology “Tuppence AI”, which only needs three seconds to do the health “evaluation” in the four points mentioned, either in mask mode or in wrist temperature.

Using an algorithm, it allows detecting, comparing, judging and issuing early warnings to reveal the bodily symptoms of infectious diseases.

jcs