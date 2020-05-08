In case of refusal by the school, Procon may file a lawsuit and apply an administrative fine; union of educational institutions says that guidelines do not contemplate the financial conditions of schools and that it can judicialize the issue

Procon-SP says that private schools should offer a discount percentage – to be defined by the schools themselves – during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The consumer protection agency also recommends suspension of charging for complementary services, such as food, transportation and extracurricular activities. Part of the schools have offered reductions in tuition during quarantine and others say they do not have the financial means to lower values.

Procon was based on Article 6 of the Consumer Protection Code, which allows for the modification of contractual clauses that establish disproportionate installments or that need to be revised because of facts after the signature.

In case of refusal by the school, Procon can open an administrative case against the private school and demand the institution’s cost spreadsheet. In the end, the agency may even impose an administrative fine.

Schools union says there is no scope for reducing value

The President of the Union of Educational Institutions in the State of São Paulo, Benjamin Ribeiro da Silva, said that the guidelines do not contemplate the financial conditions of schools and that it is possible to judicialize the issue.

Silva says it is not possible to give a discount because approximately 40% of the amount paid to schools is intended to pay taxes and “we have not received any public subsidies to offer education”. In addition, he says, schools have spent to restructure and be able to offer distance learning during the pandemic.

In view of the impasse, he mentions a voucher to postpone the payment of monthly fees to the lower classes who are in the private network. “Schools that serve class A will not cease to exist. But those that serve the lower classes would suffer more. For these, we could offer a voucher to postpone tuition. But there is no way to give a discount.” According to him, of the approximately 10,000 private schools in the state associated with the union, 24% serve the population that does not belong to the upper classes.

See Procon measures:

Educational institutions, as of April 2020, must immediately suspend the charges of any amount complementary to the monthly fee. In case they have already made the collection, they must discount the monthly fees for the following months.

Offer at least one channel for customers to deal with new monthly payments and inform customers about the discount to be offered.

Negotiate payment alternatives for defaulters, offering, for example, larger installments.

If they wish to implement distance learning, they must provide means for students to be able to continue their studies. But customers may refuse the modality if they do not have electronic devices or access to the internet; in this case, the institution must offer the replacement of classes.

Discount on tuition. Procon did not set the amount to be discounted, but the reduced amount must be offered under penalty of a fine to the institution.

