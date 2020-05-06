Private payrolls in the US sank to a record 20.2 million in April. Private employers in the United States laid off a record 20,236 million workers in April, amid mandatory business closings due to the coronavirus pandemic, a figure that suggests historic job losses in the country last month.

The collapse of private payrolls indicated by the ADP report on Wednesday suggests that national confinements to stop the spread of COVID-19 could have left deep scars on the economy, even though business in some parts of the country was not Essentials are reopening.

March data was revised downward to show that the private sector lost 149,000 jobs instead of the 27,000 previously reported, a figure that represented the first decline in this report since September 2017.

Economists polled by . had predicted that private payrolls would sink to 20.05 billion in April.

The ADP report showed that the leisure / hospitality sector lost 8.61 million jobs last month, equivalent to more than 40% of layoffs in the private sector.

The shocking numbers were expected, as 30.3 million people have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21, implying that nearly one in five workers was unemployed in just over a month.

The ADP report, developed jointly with Moody’s Analytics, was released ahead of the broader April employment report to be released by the government on Friday.

Although he has a poor record predicting the private payroll component of the government report for methodological differences, economists say it offers clues to the magnitude of anticipated job losses in April.