Private party in Wilmington, North Carolina, ends with three dead and four injured in shooting



Illustrative image of a crime scene.

Photo: Kat Wilcox / Pexels

A private party at a home in Wilmington, North Carolina, ended with three dead and four injured.

Police are investigating the incident reported last night in the 700 block near 7th Street and Kidder Street.

Lt. Irving, Wilmington Police Department surveillance commander, said the office was alerted at midnight this Saturday about the crime.

There is no detail at the time of the condition of the injured, while authorities try to identify the suspects.

Nor has a motive been established.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that a shooting started inside the home in the middle of the event.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence, and we ask anyone with information related to this incident to step forward so that we can do justice,” the Department said in statements quoted by ABC News.

If you have information to help clarify the incident, you can contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) -343-3609; You can also use the NC PD app to give your confidentiality anonymously.