A party between colleagues from the C4 in León, Guanajuato, caused 14 officials to catch COVID-19

A party between classmates Command Center, Control, Communications and Computation (C4) of the municipality of Lion, Guanajuato, caused the contagion of COVID-19 in 14 of them.

This was detailed by the trustee and president of the building security commission, Christian Cruz Villegas, who commented that because of the outbreak, the filters for staff on your income in addition to the desk cleaning and their phones.

In contrast, it also indicated that they have increased up to 300 percent, the neighbor calls who reported excessive noise from meetings despite the quarantine.

Unfortunately they let their guard down with a private coexistence. Some comrades had a little meeting which caused precisely this; that the contagion began among those who are colleagues and friends, who had the good to do a small coexistence“, Indicated.

He said that there is no way to do this in a workplace because if officials do not take care of themselves during non-work hours, the agency is obliged to take care of the work environment.

But what everyone does at home is responsibility of each person, in the end more measures were taken. I want to take advantage of the nice job C4 is doing in the coordination of efforts, in the subject of calls and in channeling them because they increased calls by 300 percent, “he said.

He indicated that the evaluation is being reinforced at random to more personal, with the intention that they do not have asymptomatic patients.

Even though there were records of the entries and exits of C4, as a laboratory exercise, it was a bad decision that led to this contagion, Cruz Villegas said.

