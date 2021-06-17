Private network

“If I were ever a victim of an attack and could pronounce my last famous words, I would only say this: I deserved it …”, words of Manuel Buendía, a figure of Mexican journalism, of the great Mexican journalism that has passed through the pages of this newspaper and whose name is part of the history of a Mexico that for almost 40 years, at least, has been built through a democratic struggle lived alongside the fight against criminal groups.

And the murder of Buendía is an obligatory line to understand the canvas with which violence is drawn in the country, the violence that has served as an instrument of intimidation for the environment and an end point for the target. It was on May 30, 1984, almost at the intersection of Paseo de la Reforma and Avenida Insurgentes, when the journalist, author of investigations into US intelligence, drug trafficking and corruption, met his executor, who attacked him. by the back. Buendía knew that something like this could happen to him, that’s why he carried a weapon, but it would only serve him if he was attacked head-on, as his close ones narrate.

The murder of Buendía shook journalism and Mexican power. If something like this happened to those who were read by thousands of people every day, says Jorge Meléndez, what could those expect who from their respective trenches, in towns far from the metropolis, investigated, listened to and confirmed information that involved powerful and , worse still, extremely dangerous.

And this idea is not wrong: in the last 21 years, the Article 19 organization has documented at least 138 murders of journalists in Mexico. In all cases, their profession is one of the lines of investigation. Just this week, the family of Javier Valdez, Reporters Without Borders and other groups, requested the maximum penalty against El Quillo, for being the material author of the murder of Valdez, which occurred in May 2017, in the middle of the street and in the light of day in Culiacán , Sinaloa. Unlike Manuel Buendía, in this case there have been advances, even if it is to arrest the executors. In the 1984 murder file, only a few detainees, such as Juan Antonio Zorrilla, but all claim to be scapegoats. No high-level detainees, despite the fact that the investigations were directed at an attack forged from high places due to Buendía’s knowledge of the links of government officials, then headed by Miguel de la Madrid, with criminal groups dedicated to the trafficking of drugs

Almost 40 years have passed since the murder of the journalist who wrote in these pages and this violence that threatens the truth and freedom of expression has greatly escalated. On July 14, Red Privada will premiere on Netflix: Who Killed Manuel Buendía ?, a documentary directed by Manuel Alcalá and narrated by Daniel Giménez Cacho. An obligatory material to understand the context in which Mexico has lived for at least four decades. With the voices of those who were Buendía’s companions and who over the years have seen how that violence, far from stopping, has been exacerbated, but has also become a cause to strengthen journalism and make it a powerful vehicle to unravel reality about the that we are on our feet every day. Look today for the interview with the makers of this visual document and yes, also historical, in the Function section. To the memory of all fellow journalists who have been silenced, but who force the rest of us to speak louder and louder, not to stop or take a step back: what was said, said.