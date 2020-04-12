The president announced that he would like to start the quarantine lifting on May 10, but that doctors and specialists will decide that.

During the most critical stage of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s private hospitals 3,300 beds will be transferred to the Public Health System, including 500 for intensive care, announced the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a video broadcast this Sunday, the president indicated that the private hospitals in Mexico have a total capacity of 6,300 beds in the country and that the government reached a agreement with the owners so that they offer a month service to the public sector.

“They are going to deliver them to the public system through a contract so that for a month we can dispose of these 3,300 beds, so that the public health sector is not saturated when it is considered that the epidemic will increase and we will have more patients hospitalized, and we will also have to care for more patients in intensive care, “he said.

“This agreement allows us to treat all coronavirus patients and not to saturate the intensive care areas,” he added.

López Obrador affirmed that the agreement with private hospitals is “solidary”.

“I spoke with the managers of the two private hospital associations in the country, they behaved first, it is not a for-profit agreement. It is a solidarity agreement on their part, they will charge us the minimum, there will be no profit, there will be no profit“He pointed out.

The President mentioned that some of the hospitals that will participate in this agreement are ABC, Hospital Los Angeles, Star Médica, Médica Sur, Grupo Torre Médica, Hospital San Javier and Dalinde.

“With this we can be calmer, more confident. However, the most important thing of all, we have said it from the beginning, is not the hospitals; This is not cured in hospitals, we do not want hospitals filled with infected people with coronavirus. What we want is to prevent, as we are doing, the exemplary behavior of the Mexican people, because there is no mobility, there are no people on the street, “he said.

“This helps us a lot so that there is no transmission of the exponential virus that surprises us and leaves us without the possibility of treating the sick, especially in intensive care.”

AMLO wants to quarantine on May 10

The president announced that this week, probably on Thursday, the doctors and specialists who are conducting the coronavirus combat strategy in the country will already have a definitive projection, most attached to reality, of when will be the most critical period of the pandemic in Mexico.

“It is during this period that the entire medical facility will be used. We are calculating that it will be a month, but that specialists have to say. They are going to tell us from when to when it will be ”, he specified.

At the same time, he commented on when he would like to start the quarantine removal.

“I would like to lift or start the removal of the quarantine and start gradually, of course carefully, with all the recommendations, start 10th May, I would like very much. There we already raised the emergency situation, taking care of ourselves, because I hope that by then we will go out, but I am not a specialist, this will be the doctors and scientists, “he concluded.

This is the complete message: